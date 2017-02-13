Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new smartphone that is powered by Snapdragon 660 processor, which has not even been announced yet, after having unveiled its Redmi Note 4X smartphone last week. As per the latest leak, the company is working on the new smartphone that can be from company's Redmi series of smartphones (likely to be Redmi Pro 2) or a new series entirely.

The information, leaked by a Weibo user @grass digital, suggests that the snapdragon 660 chip comes with model number MSM8976 Plus, as pointed out in a report by GizmoChina.

Even though the model number might come across similar to Snapdragon 652 (model number MSM8976) and Snapdragon 653 (model number MSM8976 Pro) but the new chip is based on 14nm LLP process unlike the other two, which are based on 28nm process.

The Snapdragon 660 SoC can have custom Kryo cores just like on Snapdragon 820 or might use a combination of four Cortex-A73 CPUs clocked at 2.2GHZ and four Cortex-A53 CPUs clocked at 1.9GHz, speculates GizmoChina. The GPU tagged with the SoC will be an Adreno 512. The SoC is also said to t feature support for UFS 2.1 storage and have two LPDDR4 RAMs clocked at 1866MHz, as per the report. The Snapdragon 660 will reportedly go into mass production in second quarter of 2017 and is expected to power phones from Oppo and Vivo.

Apart from the processor, some of the earlier leaks regarding Redmi Pro 2 have suggested that the smartphone will come with an OLED display and sport a single rear camera with Sony IMX362 with a 1/2.55" sensor. The smartphone is further expected to house a 4500mAh battery.