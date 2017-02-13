Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Xiaomi Reportedly Working on Snapdragon 660 Smartphone, Likely to Be Redmi Pro 2

 
13 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Reportedly Working on Snapdragon 660 Smartphone, Likely to Be Redmi Pro 2

Highlights

  • The new processor tipped to be based on 14nm LLP process
  • Xiaomi unveiled Redmi Note 4X smartphone last week
  • Redmi Pro 2 has been tipped to come with OLED display

Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new smartphone that is powered by Snapdragon 660 processor, which has not even been announced yet, after having unveiled its Redmi Note 4X smartphone last week. As per the latest leak, the company is working on the new smartphone that can be from company's Redmi series of smartphones (likely to be Redmi Pro 2) or a new series entirely.

The information, leaked by a Weibo user @grass digital, suggests that the snapdragon 660 chip comes with model number MSM8976 Plus, as pointed out in a report by GizmoChina.

Even though the model number might come across similar to Snapdragon 652 (model number MSM8976) and Snapdragon 653 (model number MSM8976 Pro) but the new chip is based on 14nm LLP process unlike the other two, which are based on 28nm process.

The Snapdragon 660 SoC can have custom Kryo cores just like on Snapdragon 820 or might use a combination of four Cortex-A73 CPUs clocked at 2.2GHZ and four Cortex-A53 CPUs clocked at 1.9GHz, speculates GizmoChina. The GPU tagged with the SoC will be an Adreno 512. The SoC is also said to t feature support for UFS 2.1 storage and have two LPDDR4 RAMs clocked at 1866MHz, as per the report. The Snapdragon 660 will reportedly go into mass production in second quarter of 2017 and is expected to power phones from Oppo and Vivo.

Apart from the processor, some of the earlier leaks regarding Redmi Pro 2 have suggested that the smartphone will come with an OLED display and sport a single rear camera with Sony IMX362 with a 1/2.55" sensor. The smartphone is further expected to house a 4500mAh battery.

Tags: Snapdragon 660 Processor, Xiaomi, Redmi Pro 2, Redmi Smartphones, Mobiles, Android, Qualcomm Snapdragon, Xiaomi Smartphones
Hotstar Brings New Storytelling Format With CinePlay, Blending Theatre and Cinema
LG G6 Confirmed to Come With Improved Quad DAC to Better Sound Quality
Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
Xiaomi Reportedly Working on Snapdragon 660 Smartphone, Likely to Be Redmi Pro 2
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
TRENDING
  1. Six WhatsApp Features You May Not Know About
  2. Moto G5 Price Rumoured to Be Lower Than Moto G4's Launch Price
  3. Reliance Jio May Allot Fresh 6-Series Mobile Numbers to New Subscribers
  4. Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka Attempts to Quell Tensions With Company Founders
  5. Xiaomi Details Price and Specifications of Redmi Note 4X
  6. Ten Years On, Is Flipkart's Culture Due for an Overhaul?
  7. Apple, Motorola Announce Cashbacks, Offers for Valentine's Day
  8. Samsung Reportedly Codenames Galaxy Note 8 Project as 'Baikal'
  9. Uber, Ola Services Still Paralysed in Delhi by Drivers' Strike
  10. Google to Reportedly Ban Torrent Links in Search Results Soon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.