Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Xiaomi Reportedly Planning to Expand Its Smartphone Portfolio to Boost Sales

 
21 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Reportedly Planning to Expand Its Smartphone Portfolio to Boost Sales

Highlights

  • Xiaomi's performance in Q1 2017 below market estimates till now
  • Company facing stiff competition from Oppo and Vivo in China
  • Xiaomi reportedly mulling new suppliers for components as well

Xiaomi is reportedly planning to add more smartphones to its portfolio, specifically in the mid and high-range, in order to improve its domestic performance in China. The Chinese smartphone maker has been struggling in terms of smartphone shipments in the domestic market and came in at fourth place in Q4 2016 as per a recent report by Singapore-based market research firm Canalys.

The company is planning to add more phones to its mid-tier and high-end models as it is facing stiff competition from other Chinese manufacturers like Oppo, Huawei, and Vivo, as per a report by Digitimes. Even though the company has already released its Mi Note 2 and Mi Mix smartphones, its sales have still been below market expectations in the first quarter of 2017, Digitimes said citing industry sources.

In order to improve management of its supply chain, Xiaomi is reportedly considering new suppliers for some parts and components, as per the report. The company has been tipped to buy display panels for its phones from Truly Opto-electronics.

Xiaomi is reportedly also planning to unveil its next-generation Mi 5c smartphone, which has been tipped to be powered by its in-house Pinecone V670 CPUs in March, as per the report.

As per the report by Canalys, in terms of smartphone shipments in Q4 2016 in China, Huawei topped the list followed by Oppo and Vivo. Xiaomi and Apple came in at fourth and fifth place respectively.

Huawei shipped 76.2 million units in China's smartphone market in 2016, followed by Oppo with 73.2 million units and Vivo with 63.2 million. Interestingly, the company continues to perform extremely well in the Indian market despite weak performance in China.

Tags: Xiaomi Smartphones, Mobiles, Android, Xiaomi Smartphone Shipments, Xiaomi China Smartphone Shipments
Panasonic Launches New Toughpad Smartphones, Tablet in India Starting Rs. 99,000
Gionee India Customers Now Have 30 Days to Return a Defective Mobile
Micromax Canvas Knight 2
Xiaomi Reportedly Planning to Expand Its Smartphone Portfolio to Boost Sales
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Micromax Canvas Knight
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Plan: All You Need to Know
  2. WhatsApp Launches Revamped Status Updates: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Brings Unlimited Data at Rs. 10 a Day
  4. Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaked Live Images Show Iris Scanner and More
  5. New Moto G5 Leaked Images Show Metal Body Ahead of Sunday Launch
  6. Nokia 8 Android Smartphone Listed Online Ahead of Launch
  7. HTC U Ultra, U Play With Sense Companion Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy S8 Price Said to Be Higher Than the Galaxy S7
  9. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  10. A New Android One Smartphone Will Be Launched at MWC 2017
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.