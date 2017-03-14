The Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2, which has seen its share of leaks since January this year, has now been tipped to be launched later this month. Separately, as per a new rumour, the smartphone will reportedly be powered by a Helio P25 processor instead of a Snapdragon 660 SoC, which was suggested to be packed inside the device earlier.

The successor to last year's Xiaomi Redmi Pro will be launched later this month and will be packing the same dual-camera configuration as its predecessor according to a new rumour out of China, reports GizmoChina. Separately, another rumour has suggested that the smartphone will be packing MediaTek Helio P25 processor instead of the not-yet-announced Snapdragon 660, which was suggested earlier, reports Xiaomi Today.

Interestingly, the second rumour under discussion has suggested that the smartphone might sport two 12-megapixel sensors on the back. Earlier leaks about the smartphone have suggested that it will come with 2.5D curved glass and will be made available in 4GB RAM/ 64GB of inbuilt storage and 6GB RAM/128GB inbuilt storage options, reports GSMArena. While the 4GB RAM variant has been tipped to cost CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 15,300), the 6GB RAM variant is expected to retail at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 17,200).

As these are just leaks, we will have to wait for company's official announcement for any confirmation regarding the device.