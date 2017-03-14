Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 With MediaTek Helio P25 SoC Tipped to Launch Later This Month

 
14 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 With MediaTek Helio P25 SoC Tipped to Launch Later This Month

Image: Xiaomi Redmi Pro

Highlights

  • The smartphone is expected to come with dual-camera setup
  • Redmi Pro 2 is expected to be made available in two RAM configurations
  • Smartphone was earlier expected to feature Snapdragon 660 SoC

The Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2, which has seen its share of leaks since January this year, has now been tipped to be launched later this month. Separately, as per a new rumour, the smartphone will reportedly be powered by a Helio P25 processor instead of a Snapdragon 660 SoC, which was suggested to be packed inside the device earlier.

The successor to last year's Xiaomi Redmi Pro will be launched later this month and will be packing the same dual-camera configuration as its predecessor according to a new rumour out of China, reports GizmoChina. Separately, another rumour has suggested that the smartphone will be packing MediaTek Helio P25 processor instead of the not-yet-announced Snapdragon 660, which was suggested earlier, reports Xiaomi Today.

Interestingly, the second rumour under discussion has suggested that the smartphone might sport two 12-megapixel sensors on the back. Earlier leaks about the smartphone have suggested that it will come with 2.5D curved glass and will be made available in 4GB RAM/ 64GB of inbuilt storage and 6GB RAM/128GB inbuilt storage options, reports GSMArena. While the 4GB RAM variant has been tipped to cost CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 15,300), the 6GB RAM variant is expected to retail at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 17,200).

As these are just leaks, we will have to wait for company's official announcement for any confirmation regarding the device.

Tags: Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2, Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Leaks, Mobiles, Android, Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Launch, Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Specifications
Smartron Appoints Former CEO of Motorola Mobility, Sanjay Jha, to Its Board
YU Yureka Note
Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 With MediaTek Helio P25 SoC Tipped to Launch Later This Month
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

YU Yureka Note
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Gives 30GB of Free Data to Postpaid Users
  2. Reliance Jio Said to Be Working With Google on Budget 4G VoLTE Smartphone
  3. Luxury Phone Maker Vertu Reportedly Bought Out for GBP 50 Million
  4. iPhone 8 Tipped to Feature Flat OLED Display With 2.5D Curved Glass
  5. WhatsApp Appears Set to Bring Back Text Status Feature
  6. Moto G5 Launch Details, Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaks, and More News This Week
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Tipped to Launch in March With Helio P25 SoC
  8. Idea to Provide Free Roaming on Incoming Calls From April 1
  9. Google's New Tool Helps Customise Android for You
  10. IITs Have Produced More Unicorn Founders Than MIT, Cornell
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.