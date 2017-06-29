Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Pro 2 soon having launched the Redmi Pro in the month of July last year. Last month, some of the specifications of the Redmi Pro 2 had briefly appeared on the company's website, but a new report now gives us a better look at some of the specifications that can be expected from the upcoming smartphone.

GizChina claims to have got hold of the specifications sheet of the Redmi Pro 2 and it looks like the smartphone will indeed have a 3GB variant as previously reported. However, there is no sign here of a 4GB variant, but given that the Redmi Pro was offered in a 4GB+128GB options, you can expect the Redmi Pro 2 to follow suit.

Moving on to the camera, it was previously noted that the Redmi Pro 2 would sport a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel sensor. However, the latest leak suggest that the primary camera will be 12-megapixel instead and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor next to it. The front, on the other hand, will likely have a 16-megapixel sensor, which is a major bump from the 5-megapixel camera from last year's model.

The latest specifications leak does not mention the display size and processor, but based on the past listing, the Redmi Pro 2 could sport a 5.5-inch display similar to its predecessor and will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC. Notably, GizChina's leak mentions an LCD display with a full-HD resolution instead of an OLED display as previously rumoured. If true, this would seem like a disappointing step back as the Redmi Pro features a full-HD OLED display, and one would be wise to take this new leak with a grain of salt.

Additionally, the Redmi Pro 2 is expected to come with Wi-Fi, gyroscope, Bluetooth, magnetometer and accelerometer. As of now, there's no official word on when the Redmi Pro 2 will be unveiled, but all probability points to a July unveiling.