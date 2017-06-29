Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Specifications Leak; May Not Feature OLED Display as Previously Rumoured

 
29 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Specifications Leak; May Not Feature OLED Display as Previously Rumoured

Highlights

  • The Redmi Pro 2 will sport a dual rear camera setup
  • The leak suggests a full-HD LCD display
  • Will be offered with 3GB of RAM

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Pro 2 soon having launched the Redmi Pro in the month of July last year. Last month, some of the specifications of the Redmi Pro 2 had briefly appeared on the company's website, but a new report now gives us a better look at some of the specifications that can be expected from the upcoming smartphone.

GizChina claims to have got hold of the specifications sheet of the Redmi Pro 2 and it looks like the smartphone will indeed have a 3GB variant as previously reported. However, there is no sign here of a 4GB variant, but given that the Redmi Pro was offered in a 4GB+128GB options, you can expect the Redmi Pro 2 to follow suit.

Moving on to the camera, it was previously noted that the Redmi Pro 2 would sport a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel sensor. However, the latest leak suggest that the primary camera will be 12-megapixel instead and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor next to it. The front, on the other hand, will likely have a 16-megapixel sensor, which is a major bump from the 5-megapixel camera from last year's model.

The latest specifications leak does not mention the display size and processor, but based on the past listing, the Redmi Pro 2 could sport a 5.5-inch display similar to its predecessor and will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC. Notably, GizChina's leak mentions an LCD display with a full-HD resolution instead of an OLED display as previously rumoured. If true, this would seem like a disappointing step back as the Redmi Pro features a full-HD OLED display, and one would be wise to take this new leak with a grain of salt.

Additionally, the Redmi Pro 2 is expected to come with Wi-Fi, gyroscope, Bluetooth, magnetometer and accelerometer. As of now, there's no official word on when the Redmi Pro 2 will be unveiled, but all probability points to a July unveiling.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xiaomi, Redmi Pro 2, Redmi Pro 2 Leak, Redmi Pro 2 Specifications, Mobiles, Android
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

Google Area 120 Incubator Gets an Early Access Program; Advr Unveiled for VR Advertising
Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Specifications Leak; May Not Feature OLED Display as Previously Rumoured
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moto C
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale Is Coming to India for the First Time
  2. Some OnePlus 5 Users Are Now Reporting of a ‘Jelly Scrolling Effect’
  3. Xiaomi Unveils Mi Laser Projector, Ninebot Plus, Mi Ultrasonic Toothbrush
  4. InFocus Turbo 5 With 5000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Nokia 3, 5, 6 Users Offered Up to 9GB Additional Data From Vodafone
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Specifications Get Leaked
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 4A to Go Up for Sale Today via Amazon India
  8. BSNL Offers 120GB Bundled Data, Unlimited Calls Launched at Rs. 666
  9. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Matte Black Colour Variant Launched
  10. OnePlus 5 Seen Defeating iPhone 7 Plus in New Speed Test Video
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.