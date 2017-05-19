Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 With OLED Display Gets Briefly Listed on Company Site

Xiaomi may have spilled the beans for its 'unannounced' Redmi Pro 2 smartphone which was reportedly listed for a brief period on its China site. Based on the listing, the Redmi Pro 2 will be priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 11,500) in China.

The online listing at Mi.com, was soon pulled down, also included some innards like 5.5-inch OLED display, recently unveiled Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4100mAh battery, and a 16-megapixel rear camera. Considering the original Redmi Pro featured MediaTek Helio processors, it's interesting to see the company opting for a Snapdragon processor for the successor. The Xiaomi Redmi Pro came with the deca-core MediaTek Helio X25 SoC coupled with Mali-T880 GPU and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant apart from the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Unfortunately, there's no official word on the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 as of now. The brief listing of the Redmi Pro 2, however, points to an imminent launch of the phone in China in the coming weeks or months. The China listing was first spotted by GizmoChina.

Much like the original Xiaomi Redmi Pro, the successor is also likely to sport a dual rear camera setup. To recall, the Redmi Pro featured dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel Sony IMX258 sensor with a 5-lens module, an f/2.0 aperture, and PDAF autofocus, coupled with a 5-megapixel Samsung (unspecified) sensor for the secondary depth-sensing camera.

The Chinese company is also said to have launched a new pair of USB Type-C earphones in China. The new USB Type-C earphones have been launched at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,000), and will be going on sale in China soon.