Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Launch Set for Monday, Specifications Revealed on Certification Site

  hindi
17 August 2017
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Launch Set for Monday, Specifications Revealed on Certification Site

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 5A set to launch on Monday
  • The smartphone is being unveiled in China
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A likely to go on sale in China on Monday

Xiaomi's next Redmi Note smartphone, the Redmi Note 5A, has been confirmed to launch on Monday. The company revealed that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A will be announced at an event in China on Monday at 7:30pm China Time. The event will see Bin Lin, Chairman and CEO of Xiaomi, unveiling the smartphone.

Additionally, the smartphone has been spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA. The Redmi Note 5A is widely expected to come in two variants: one featuring the fingerprint sensor at the back while another missing the feature. The TENAA listing tips two Redmi Note 5A variants with almost identical innards. The alleged Redmi Note 5A variants are codenamed as MDT6 and MDT6S.

According to TENAA listing, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A may feature a 5.5-inch HD display, and will be powered by Snapdragon 425 processor. It is likely to feature 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. The handset will support expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB). It is said to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with MIUI 9, and support dual-SIM. On the camera front, the handset is said to come with a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel front camera. There's an infrared sensor also tipped to be present. The listing claims that the handset will measure 153.3x76.3x7.31mm and weigh roughly 150 grams. It is said to pack a 3000mAh battery.

Based on previous leaks, the Redmi Note 5A is likely to be priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 9,600) and will be made available from Monday itself.

Tags: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Specifications, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Release, Mobiles, Android, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A, Xiaomi Mobiles
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

