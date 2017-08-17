Xiaomi's next Redmi Note smartphone, the Redmi Note 5A, has been confirmed to launch on Monday. The company revealed that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A will be announced at an event in China on Monday at 7:30pm China Time. The event will see Bin Lin, Chairman and CEO of Xiaomi, unveiling the smartphone.

Additionally, the smartphone has been spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA. The Redmi Note 5A is widely expected to come in two variants: one featuring the fingerprint sensor at the back while another missing the feature. The TENAA listing tips two Redmi Note 5A variants with almost identical innards. The alleged Redmi Note 5A variants are codenamed as MDT6 and MDT6S.

According to TENAA listing, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A may feature a 5.5-inch HD display, and will be powered by Snapdragon 425 processor. It is likely to feature 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. The handset will support expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB). It is said to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with MIUI 9, and support dual-SIM. On the camera front, the handset is said to come with a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel front camera. There's an infrared sensor also tipped to be present. The listing claims that the handset will measure 153.3x76.3x7.31mm and weigh roughly 150 grams. It is said to pack a 3000mAh battery.

Based on previous leaks, the Redmi Note 5A is likely to be priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 9,600) and will be made available from Monday itself.