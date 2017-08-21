Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Launch Today: Price, Specifications, and Everything Else We Know So Far

 
21 August 2017
Photo Credit: Weibo/Lei Jun

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A is tipped to be priced at CNY 999
  • The more premium variant is tipped to be called Redmi Note 5A Pro
  • The smartphone packs a 3000mAh battery

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 5A smartphone in China on Monday, and a fresh confirmation from CEO Lei Jun himself gives us more clarity on what to expect from the smartphone. According to Jun, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A is confirmed to have a 16-megapixel front camera with a dedicated flash for selfies, and a three slot tray - two for SIM cards and one for microSD expansion.

Ahead of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A launch set to begin at 7.30pm China Time (5pm IST), let's take a look at all the leaks and teasers so far, to comprehensively list all the things we know about the equipment budget smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A price

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is expected to be priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 9,600). The smartphone is rumoured to come in two variants - the more premium one to be called 'Pro' or 'Prime' variant. Both these variants are expected to be launched today, and clarity on availability details will only be achieved at the event.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A design

We already know what at least one variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A looks like, thanks to a bunch of renders shared by CEO Lei Jun. This variant won't feature a fingerprint sensor, and colour variants were revealed as Gold, Rose Gold, and Silver.

According to previous leaks, and the TENAA listing last week, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A is widely expected to come in two variants: one featuring the fingerprint sensor at the back while another missing the feature. Apart from that difference, the design aesthetic of both the variants will remain the same. The smartphones are expected to sport a slim metal unibody with antenna bands at the back, and a single camera setup in the top left corner. It sports capacitive navigation buttons in the front, a USB Type-C port, and dual speaker grilles. The volume and power keys are on the right edge of the smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A specifications

Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun took to Weibo to release some teasers of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, and confirm few features. He shared a shot of the smartphone sporting a front flash, and confirmed that the front camera sports a 16-megapixel sensor with soft light flash. However, presumably the Pro variant may sport this exclusively. As mentioned earlier, Jun also confirmed that the Redmi Note 5A will sport a dedicated microSD card slot alongside dual-SIM slots.

Previous leaks also suggest that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A may feature a 5.5-inch HD display, and will be powered by Snapdragon 425 processor. It is likely to feature 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. The handset will support expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB). It is said to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with MIUI 9 and support 4G VoLTE. On the camera front, the handset is said to come with a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and 5-megapixel front camera. There's an infrared sensor also tipped to be present. The listing claims that the handset will measure 153.3x76.3x7.31mm and weigh roughly 150 grams. It is said to pack a 3000mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 5A has been tipped to feature a 5.5-inch display just like Redmi Note 5 but with slightly less dense display with an HD resolution.

The 'Pro' or 'Prime' variant is tipped to take things up a notch and sport a Snapdragon 435 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 16-megapixel rear and front camera with flash support, and fingerprint sensor at the back.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Price, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Design, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Specifications, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Launch, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Prime, Mobiles, Lei Jun, Android, Xiaomi
