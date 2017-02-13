Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Price, Specifications Detailed Ahead of Tuesday's Launch

 
13 February 2017
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Price, Specifications Detailed Ahead of Tuesday's Launch

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 4X is available only in a 3GB RAM variant
  • It will go on sale on Tuesday, Valentine's Day
  • The smartphone is nearly identical to the Redmi Note 4

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X was unveiled last week, and is set to go on sale for the first time on Tuesday, which is Valentine's Day or February 14. While the company hadn't provided price and specifications details during the unveiling, it has made them available in the intervening period.

As per the company site, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X is priced CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 9,700) for the regular version, while the Hatsune Miku edition that's being promoted by the company has been priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 12,600). To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Hatsune Miku Limited Edition smartphone comes bundled with a Hatsune Miku-branded back case and a Mi power bank. It is available in a 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, however, the company has announced a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will be made available in the future. The smartphone is listed in Hatsune Miku Green, Cherry Powder, Champagne Gold, Platinum Silver Grey, and Matte Black colour variants.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X is nearly identical to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, with minor differences in thickness (8.45mm compared to 8.35mm) and weight (165 grams compared to 175 grams) respectively. Of course, the biggest difference is the inclusion of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC instead of the MediaTek Helio X20 SoC. In all other ways, the smartphone is completely identical. With the launch, Xiaomi is presumably bringing the SKU it developed for India to China.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display with a 403ppi pixel density. It bears a bears a 13-megapixel rear camera equipped with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. The front camera sports a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens. Expandable storage is available via a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration, supporting microSD cards (up 128GB).

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, Micro-USB, and Infrared. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, and proximity sensor. It sports a 4100mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Price, Specifications Detailed Ahead of Tuesday's Launch
 
 

