Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Leak Tips Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC, 4GB of RAM

 
28 December 2016
Highlights

  • The phone is expected to pack 4GB of RAM
  • Redmi Note 4X has been tipped to come with 64GB internal storage
  • Leaks were posted on Chinese website Weibo

Xiaomi, which recently unveiled new colour variants for its Redmi Note 4, is now rumoured to be working on the successor to the phone, said to be dubbed the Redmi Note 4X. The alleged upcoming smartphone from Xiaomi has further been tipped to pack Snapdragon 653 processor and 4GB of RAM, while its design has been leaked with a live image.

The alleged Redmi Note 4X smartphone is expected to come with 64GB of inbuilt storage apart from packing 4GB of RAM, as per a report by TechUpdate3. Another live image of the alleged phone spotted by the website shows the specifications of the phone and indicates that it will run on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. These specifications and live image were spotted on popular Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with a pixel density of 401ppi. The Redmi Note 4 is powered by a deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 SoC coupled with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU. This Xiaomi smartphone comes with support for expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB).

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF (phase detection autofocus) and f/2.0 aperture. At front, the Redmi 4 features a 5-megapixel camera, which company claims can click 85-degree wide angle shots.

Last week, Xiaomi introduced Black and Blue colour variants for Redmi Note 4.

