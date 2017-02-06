After many leaks, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 4 smartphone in August last year. Now, the company has announced that the Redmi Note 4X is incoming. The Chinese company took to Weibo to announce the launch of the Redmi Note 4X smartphone in China. The unveil event will take place on Valentine's Day i.e. February 14 where the pricing and availability will be unveiled.

The teaser was shared by Xiaomi on its official Weibo page, and it confirmed that the device will be called the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X. While the image does not share any other details, the Redmi Note 4X is presumably going to be more expensive than the Redmi Note 4 smartphone.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X has been leaked on several occasions in the past as well, and its certification listing revealed key specifications details. The Redmi Note 4X is expected to feature a 5.5-inch full-HD display, be powered by a 2GHz deca-core CPU, thought to be the MediaTek Helio X20 SoC, though other countries including in India may see launch of a Snapdragon 653 SoC variant. Leaks suggest that the smartphone will pack 4GB of RAM, though 2GB and 3GB RAM variants will also be offered. Inbuilt storage variants include 16GB, 32GB and 64GB with microSD storage expansion (up to 32GB).

Dimensions are expected to be at 151x76.3x8.54mm, making it slightly wider and thicker than the Redmi Note 4's 151x76x8.3mm dimensions. It weighs in at 176.54 grams, slightly more than the Redmi Note 4's 175-gram weight. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X is tipped to run Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The device may sport a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 4000mAh battery, and a fingerprint sensor at the back.