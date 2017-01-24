Xiaomi's latest Redmi Note 4 smartphone, which went on sale on Monday, has seen tremendous response from the Indian market. The Chinese company in a press statement has announced that 250,000 units of the Redmi Note 4 were sold in 10 minutes in the smartphone's first sale in the country.

The company said that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Review) saw over 3 times and 5 times quantity sold in its first sale compared to the Redmi 3S and Redmi Note 3, respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 smartphone has been launched in three variants in India - the 2GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage model has been priced at Rs. 9,999, the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 10,999, while the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 12,999. The Redmi Note 4 will be available in Gold, Grey, and Silver colour variants, with a new Matte Black colour variant coming soon. It will be available via Flipkart as well as the company's Mi.com.

Announcing the results of first flash sale, Manu Jain, India Head, Xiaomi said, "We are really thankful to everyone for making the first sale of Redmi Note 4 a great success. We are extremely ambitious about this product and it gives me immense joy to start the year with such acceptance and love for Redmi Note 4. This love motivates us to work harder to make more quantities available for our Mi Fans and build a beautiful Redmi Note 4 story in India. We are excited as we take the first step in 2017 and look forward to achieving many more milestones this year."

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Moto G4 Plus vs LeEco Le 2 vs Lenovo Z2 Plus

The Redmi Note 4 seems set to be a very popular smartphone in the country, following in the footsteps of its predecessor the Redmi Note 3. After the 2016 smartphone sold 2.3 million units in India, the company declared it to be the bestselling online phone in the country.

Some of the highlights of the Redmi Note 4 are solid metal body, processor performance, and improved camera compared to the Redmi Note 3. To refresh on the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has a 5.5-inch full-HD display, and is powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC. At the rear, there is a 13-megapixel camera sensor with dual-LED flash and a fingerprint sensor. In the front, the smartphone houses a 5-megapixel sensor. It sports a large 4100mAh battery, supports VoLTE, and runs on MIUI 8 based android 6.0 Marshmallow.