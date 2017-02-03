Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Variant With 2GB of RAM to Go on Sale in India Today

 
03 February 2017
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Variant With 2GB of RAM to Go on Sale in India Today

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999
  • Redmi Note 4 in India is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC
  • The 2GB RAM variant is going on sale for first time today

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Review) will go on sale in India from 12pm IST on Friday. The sale, only on Mi.com, marks the first sale of the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant in the country. This variant is priced at Rs. 9,999, and will be available alongside the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant (Rs. 10,999) and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant (Rs. 12,999). The smartphone will be available in Gold and Grey colour variants. There are no pre-registrations required for the sale.

To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was launched in India on January 19, and had its first sale the following week on January 23. At that point, only the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variants were made available. Xiaomi had announced a new Matte Black colour variant of the smartphone as well, set to be made available soon in the country - however, that is not yet listed for purchase.

The Redmi Note 4 sports a metal unibody design and bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. In India, the smartphone is available with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953 octa-core SoC in the country coupled with the Adreno 506 GPU.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display with a 401ppi pixel density. Its rear camera bears a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor equipped with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. The front camera sports a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens. Expandable storage is available on the Redmi Note 4 via a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration, supporting microSD cards (up 128GB).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) vs. Lenovo K6 Note vs. Vivo Y55L

As for connectivity, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offers 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, Micro-USB, and Infrared. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, and proximity sensor. Redmi Note 4 battery capacity is rated at 4100mAh battery, and the new Xiaomi smartphone measures 151x76x8.35mm, and weighs 175 grams.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Rs.9,999
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Great battery performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Too much software bloat
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh
Tags: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Specifications, Xiaomi redmi note 4 price, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Price in India, Xiaomi, Xiaomi India, Mobiles, Android, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Buy Online India, Mi.com
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Variant With 2GB of RAM to Go on Sale in India Today
 
 

