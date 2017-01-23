Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India Today

 
23 January 2017
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India Today

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999
  • The smartphone has been launched in 3 variants
  • The company has chosen to launch a Qualcomm-based model in India

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 4 (Review) in India on Thursday, and the smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart and Mi.com starting 12pm on Monday. Xiaomi has launched the smartphone in three variants in India - the 2GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage model has been priced at Rs. 9,999, the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 10,999, while the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 12,999. It will be available in Gold, Grey, and Silver colour variants, with a new Matte Black colour variant coming soon.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a metal unibody design and bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. As expected, Xiaomi has not brought the MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core SoC-powered variant to India, and has instead chosen to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953 octa-core SoC in the country instead, coupled with the Adreno 506 GPU. The company is touting the 14nm FinFET architecture of the SoC and its benefits for battery life. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is also part of the company's Make in India programme.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display with a 401ppi pixel density. Powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC, it comes with 3GB and 4GB of RAM, depending on the SKU.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's rear camera bears a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor equipped with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. The front camera sports a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens. Expandable storage is available on the Redmi Note 4 via a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration, supporting microSD cards (up 128GB).

As for connectivity, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offers 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, Micro-USB, and Infrared. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, and proximity sensor. Redmi Note 4 battery capacity is rated at 4100mAh battery, and the new Xiaomi smartphone measures 151x76x8.35mm, and weighs 175 grams.

Rs.10,999
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Great battery performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Too much software bloat
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh
