Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Be Sold Offline From Saturday, Goes Up for Pre-Orders

 
17 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Be Sold Offline From Saturday, Goes Up for Pre-Orders

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to go on sale via offline channels
  • It will be going on sale at an MRP of Rs. 11,499 onwards
  • The company is currently taking pre-orders for the Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi Note 4 will be going on sale via offline channels from Saturday. The smartphone will be going on sale at an MRP of Rs. 11,499 onwards.

The popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 recently crossed the milestone of 1 million units sold within 45 days in India. The smartphone was until now limited to online channels, and was available via the company's online store (Mi.com), and Flipkart.

The company in a press statement confirmed that the Xiaomi will be up for pre-orders in North region (March 16-21) and large format retailers (LFRs) across South region (March 14-17). In Northern region, the Chinese company Xiaomi has revealed that the Redmi Note 4 (Review) will be available in offline stores in Delhi, Jaipur, and Chandigarh. The Redmi Note 4 will go on sale across LFRs from Saturday and across offline stores in Delhi, Jaipur and Chandigarh from Wednesday onwards.

 

Apart from offline availability, the company has also announced that the Redmi Note 4 will be going on sale via Mi.com in the last week of March. "Pre-orders will be available offline across all products in the future," Xiaomi said in a press statement. Interested users can check the detailed list of all offline stores offering pre-order for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 here.

The company claims that the Redmi Note 4 will be available in over 700 large format retail stores like Sangeetha, Poorvika, Lot Mobile and BigC and over 1500 offline pop stores across Delhi, Jaipur and Chandigarh.

Commenting on the announcement, Vipin Raina, Head, Offline Sales, Xiaomi India said, "We spent 2016 building strong operations in our offline distribution and paving the way to bring innovation in our offline model. We started this with our direct to retail model, and with the introduction of pre-order, we are extending our innovation to everyone."

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Rs.9,999
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Great battery performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Too much software bloat
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh
Tags: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Specifications, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Price in India, Xiaomi, Xiaomi India, Mobiles, Android
LeEco Said to Be Looking to Sell Its Silicon Valley Site Amid Cash Crunch
Yu Yunicorn
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Be Sold Offline From Saturday, Goes Up for Pre-Orders
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Yu Yunicorn
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Expected at Monday Launch, Will Be an Amazon-Exclusive
  2. BSNL Offers 2GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Calls at Rs. 339
  3. OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T OxygenOS 4.1 Update Brings Android 7.1.1 Nougat
  4. Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea: The ‘Unlimited Data’ Offers
  5. Moto G5 Plus Review
  6. Coolpad Note 5 Lite With 4G VoLTE Support, 3GB RAM Launched at Rs. 8,199
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Become Available via Offline Retailers in India
  8. WhatsApp Text Status Returns Next Week, Company Confirms
  9. Airtel Gives 30GB of Free Data to Postpaid Users
  10. Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 Phones to Receive Monthly Security Updates
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.