Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi Note 4 will be going on sale via offline channels from Saturday. The smartphone will be going on sale at an MRP of Rs. 11,499 onwards.

The popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 recently crossed the milestone of 1 million units sold within 45 days in India. The smartphone was until now limited to online channels, and was available via the company's online store (Mi.com), and Flipkart.

The company in a press statement confirmed that the Xiaomi will be up for pre-orders in North region (March 16-21) and large format retailers (LFRs) across South region (March 14-17). In Northern region, the Chinese company Xiaomi has revealed that the Redmi Note 4 (Review) will be available in offline stores in Delhi, Jaipur, and Chandigarh. The Redmi Note 4 will go on sale across LFRs from Saturday and across offline stores in Delhi, Jaipur and Chandigarh from Wednesday onwards.

Apart from offline availability, the company has also announced that the Redmi Note 4 will be going on sale via Mi.com in the last week of March. "Pre-orders will be available offline across all products in the future," Xiaomi said in a press statement. Interested users can check the detailed list of all offline stores offering pre-order for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 here.

The company claims that the Redmi Note 4 will be available in over 700 large format retail stores like Sangeetha, Poorvika, Lot Mobile and BigC and over 1500 offline pop stores across Delhi, Jaipur and Chandigarh.

Commenting on the announcement, Vipin Raina, Head, Offline Sales, Xiaomi India said, "We spent 2016 building strong operations in our offline distribution and paving the way to bring innovation in our offline model. We started this with our direct to retail model, and with the introduction of pre-order, we are extending our innovation to everyone."