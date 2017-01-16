Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 4 smartphone on January 19 in India, and now a new teaser hints that the device will be exclusively available on Flipkart. The e-commerce giant has rolled out a video tweet, all but confirming that the next Xiaomi Redmi device will be a Flipkart exclusive.

In a clear marketing gimmick, Flipkart roped in cricketer Ravindra Jadeja to get the buzz started. The company, in its tweet, compared the Redmi Note 4 to the all-rounder - claiming that the smartphone is also an all-rounder in its segment. The e-commerce giants states that the smartphone has 'stunning looks, is lightning fast, has incredible stamina, and is the complete package'.

Xiaomi has been rolling out teasers since a while, and the smartphone that is heavily expected to launch is the Redmi Note 4. The highlight of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is its metal build and deca-core SoC, though the company may launch another variant in the country.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was launched in China back in August last year in two variants - 2GB of RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage model was priced at CNY 899 (approximately Rs. 9,000), while the 3GB of RAM/ 64GB storage model was priced at CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs. 12,000).

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Redmi Note sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with a pixel density of 401ppi. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is powered by a deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 coupled with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU. It runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, and dual-tone LED flash. The 5-megapixel front camera of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports an 85-degree wide angle lens. The smartphone supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration.

Connectivity options include GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, and Glonass. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone is powered by a 4100mAh battery, measures 151x76x8.35mm, and weighs 175 grams. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone was launched in Gold, Grey, and Silver colours. It bears a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel, and also integrates an infrared sensor.