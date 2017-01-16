Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Teased as Flipkart Exclusive, Launch Set for January 19

 
16 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Teased as Flipkart Exclusive, Launch Set for January 19

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD display
  • It is expected to launch at the January 19 event
  • The smartphone packs a 4100mAh battery

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 4 smartphone on January 19 in India, and now a new teaser hints that the device will be exclusively available on Flipkart. The e-commerce giant has rolled out a video tweet, all but confirming that the next Xiaomi Redmi device will be a Flipkart exclusive.

In a clear marketing gimmick, Flipkart roped in cricketer Ravindra Jadeja to get the buzz started. The company, in its tweet, compared the Redmi Note 4 to the all-rounder - claiming that the smartphone is also an all-rounder in its segment. The e-commerce giants states that the smartphone has 'stunning looks, is lightning fast, has incredible stamina, and is the complete package'.

Xiaomi has been rolling out teasers since a while, and the smartphone that is heavily expected to launch is the Redmi Note 4. The highlight of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is its metal build and deca-core SoC, though the company may launch another variant in the country.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was launched in China back in August last year in two variants - 2GB of RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage model was priced at CNY 899 (approximately Rs. 9,000), while the 3GB of RAM/ 64GB storage model was priced at CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs. 12,000).

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Redmi Note sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with a pixel density of 401ppi. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is powered by a deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 coupled with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU. It runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, and dual-tone LED flash. The 5-megapixel front camera of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports an 85-degree wide angle lens. The smartphone supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration.

Connectivity options include GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, and Glonass. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone is powered by a 4100mAh battery, measures 151x76x8.35mm, and weighs 175 grams. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone was launched in Gold, Grey, and Silver colours. It bears a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel, and also integrates an infrared sensor.

Tags: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Price in India, XIaomi Redmi Note 4 India launch, Flipkart, Xiomi Redmi Note 4 Features, Xiomi Redmi Note 4 Specifications, Xiomi Redmi Note 4 Price, Xiomi Redmi Note 4 Launch, Mobiles, Andorid
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

SpaceX Launches, Lands Rocket for First Time Since September Blast
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Teased as Flipkart Exclusive, Launch Set for January 19
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Teases the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 as Its Exclusive
  2. Reliance Jio Broadband Being Tested: What You Need to Know
  3. Lenovo P2 Launch, Airtel Payments Bank, and More News This Week
  4. Samsung Probe Said to Find Battery as Cause for Galaxy Note 7 Fires
  5. SpaceX Launches, Lands Rocket for First Time Since September Blast
  6. Nokia 8 With 6GB of RAM, Snapdragon 835 Spotted in the Wild [Update]
  7. Nokia to Unveil More Android Smartphones on February 26
  8. Redmi Note 4 India Launch Date, Flipkart's iPhone Deals, More: 360 Daily
  9. WhatsApp to Rollout an 'Enterprise' Service Later This Year?
  10. Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.