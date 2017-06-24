Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India on Sunday via Flipkart

How These Two TV Shows Are Changing the Rules for Adapting Books
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be made available to buy via Flipkart in India on Sunday, June 25. The smartphone is usually available during Wednesday and Friday sales on the e-commerce site, but a one-off sale has been announced this week.
Flipkart will make only two variants of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to buy on Sunday - the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model priced at Rs. 10,999, and the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model priced at Rs. 12,999. Three colour options will be offered - Gold, Grey, and Matte Black. The smartphone was launched in January in India.
The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Review) runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display with a 401ppi pixel density. Powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC, it comes with 3GB and 4GB of RAM, depending on the SKU.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's rear camera bears a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor equipped with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. The front camera sports a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens. Expandable storage is available on the Redmi Note 4 via a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration, supporting microSD cards (up 128GB).
As for connectivity, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offers 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, Micro-USB, and Infrared. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, and proximity sensor. Redmi Note 4 battery capacity is rated at 4100mAh battery, and the new Xiaomi smartphone measures 151x76x8.35mm, and weighs 175 grams.
