Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India on Sunday via Flipkart

 
24 June 2017
Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will go on sale in two variants on Sunday
  • The smartphone will be available in three colour variants
  • The smartphone was launched in India back in January

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be made available to buy via Flipkart in India on Sunday, June 25. The smartphone is usually available during Wednesday and Friday sales on the e-commerce site, but a one-off sale has been announced this week.

Flipkart will make only two variants of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to buy on Sunday - the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model priced at Rs. 10,999, and the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model priced at Rs. 12,999. Three colour options will be offered - Gold, Grey, and Matte Black. The smartphone was launched in January in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Review) runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display with a 401ppi pixel density. Powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC, it comes with 3GB and 4GB of RAM, depending on the SKU.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's rear camera bears a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor equipped with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. The front camera sports a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens. Expandable storage is available on the Redmi Note 4 via a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration, supporting microSD cards (up 128GB).

As for connectivity, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offers 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, Micro-USB, and Infrared. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, and proximity sensor. Redmi Note 4 battery capacity is rated at 4100mAh battery, and the new Xiaomi smartphone measures 151x76x8.35mm, and weighs 175 grams.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Great battery performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Too much software bloat
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh

Tags: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Price, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Price in India, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Specifications, Mobiles, Android, India
