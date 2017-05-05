Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 3S to Go on Sale in India Today

  hindi
05 May 2017
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 3S to Go on Sale in India Today

Highlights

  • The Redmi Note 4 comes at a starting price of Rs. 9,999
  • The Redmi 3S comes at Rs. 6,999
  • Both the phones will be available via Flipkart

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 3S (and Redmi 3S Prime) will be going on sale via Flipkart on Friday. Additionally, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be available for pre-orders from the Mi.com on Friday alongside the Xiaomi Redmi 4A.

As before, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be available in three memory/ storage variants in India starting at Rs. 9,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage model, the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model priced at Rs. 10,999, while the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 12,999. It is available in Gold, Grey, Matte Black, and Silver colour variants.

The Xiaomi Redmi 3S, on the other hand, will be available at Rs. 6,999. Alongside, the Redmi 3S Prime (Review) with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a fingerprint sensor will be available at Rs. 8,999.

Both the Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 3S Prime crossed the 1 million units mark few months back. In November 2016, Flipkart had announced that it managed to sell one million Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime smartphones in India. In March this year, Xiaomi announced that it sold 1 million units of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Review) in India within 45 days of its first sale on January 23.

The Chinese company further claimed that the Redmi Note 4 sales figures made it the fastest smartphone model in the country to sell 1 million units.

To refresh on the specifications, the dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It features a 5.5-inch full-HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display; powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC; available in 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM variants; a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor; a 5-megapixel CMOS front camera, and 4100mAh batter.

The budget Redmi 3S (Redmi 3S Prime) features a 4100mAh battery and a metal body. It has a 5-inch HD IPS display and runs MIUI 7.5 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM (3GB on the Redmi 3S Prime). It sports a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.

Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime

Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime

Rs.8,999
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Good design
  • Easy to operate with one hand
  • Impressive battery life
  • Quick fingerprint recognition
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Gets a bit warm with camera use
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.1GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Rs.9,999
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Great battery performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Too much software bloat
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap

Redmi Note 4
