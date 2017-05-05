Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 3S to Go on Sale in India Today

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 3S (and Redmi 3S Prime) will be going on sale via Flipkart on Friday. Additionally, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be available for pre-orders from the Mi.com on Friday alongside the Xiaomi Redmi 4A.

As before, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be available in three memory/ storage variants in India starting at Rs. 9,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage model, the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model priced at Rs. 10,999, while the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 12,999. It is available in Gold, Grey, Matte Black, and Silver colour variants.

The Xiaomi Redmi 3S, on the other hand, will be available at Rs. 6,999. Alongside, the Redmi 3S Prime (Review) with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a fingerprint sensor will be available at Rs. 8,999.

Both the Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 3S Prime crossed the 1 million units mark few months back. In November 2016, Flipkart had announced that it managed to sell one million Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime smartphones in India. In March this year, Xiaomi announced that it sold 1 million units of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Review) in India within 45 days of its first sale on January 23.

The Chinese company further claimed that the Redmi Note 4 sales figures made it the fastest smartphone model in the country to sell 1 million units.

To refresh on the specifications, the dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It features a 5.5-inch full-HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display; powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC; available in 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM variants; a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor; a 5-megapixel CMOS front camera, and 4100mAh batter.

The budget Redmi 3S (Redmi 3S Prime) features a 4100mAh battery and a metal body. It has a 5-inch HD IPS display and runs MIUI 7.5 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM (3GB on the Redmi 3S Prime). It sports a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.