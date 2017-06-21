Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India Today, via Flipkart and Mi.com

 
21 June 2017
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India Today, via Flipkart and Mi.com

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was launched in India in January
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999
  • The smartphone is available in three variants in the country

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is set to go on sale in India on Wednesday via Flipkart and Mi.com, starting 12pm IST. To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999. It will be available in Gold, Grey, Matte Black, and Silver colour options.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Review) is available in three variants - the 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 9,999, the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model is priced at Rs. 10,999, and the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 12,999. The smartphone was launched in January in India.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display with a 401ppi pixel density. Powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC, it comes with 3GB and 4GB of RAM, depending on the SKU.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's rear camera bears a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor equipped with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. The front camera sports a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens. Expandable storage is available on the Redmi Note 4 via a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration, supporting microSD cards (up 128GB).

As for connectivity, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offers 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, Micro-USB, and Infrared. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, and proximity sensor. Redmi Note 4 battery capacity is rated at 4100mAh battery, and the new Xiaomi smartphone measures 151x76x8.35mm, and weighs 175 grams.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Great battery performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Too much software bloat
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India Today, via Flipkart and Mi.com
 
 

Moto G5 Plus
