Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Mi.com Pre-Orders to Begin on March 31

 
24 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Mi.com Pre-Orders to Begin on March 31

Highlights

  • Pre-orders for Redmi Note 4 to begin from March 31
  • No cash on delivery option, smartphone will be shipped within 5 days
  • You can cancel the purchase before the smartphone is shipped

Xiaomi has seen a lot of success with its flash sale model so much so that the sales tend to end in mere seconds. This leaves a lot of Mi fans out there having to wait for the next sale. The company is slowly stepping out of its flash sale system by introducing online pre-orders on Mi.com.

Pre-orders for the Redmi Note 4 will open Friday at 12pm from March 31 on the company's own website. Those who pre-order the Redmi Note 4 will have to make the payment online after which the smartphone will be shipped within five days, the company claims. There is no option for cash on delivery. You can also cancel your purchase before the smartphone is shipped and there is a limit to only one smartphone per pre-order.

This comes days after the company announced that the hot-selling Redmi Note 4 is available offline as well. The offline and pre-order systems will likely see a huge demand for the Redmi Note 4 and the onus will now fall on the company to keep up with the demand. The smartphone has already crossed 1 million in sales in India.

As of now only the Redmi Note 4 will be available for pre-order, but the company could list the recently launched Redmi 4A as well. The Redmi 4A on Thursday set a record for the fastest smartphone sale on launch day in India, selling 250,000 units within 4 minutes across Amazon India and Mi.com.

 

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Review) runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display with a 401ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC and is offered in 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM variants in India.

The Redmi Note 4 features a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor on the back equipped with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. The front sees a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens. The smartphone supports expandability via a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration, supporting microSD cards (up 128GB).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Rs.12,999
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Great battery performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Too much software bloat
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh
Tags: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4 Pre Order, Mobiles, Android, Mi.com
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

Mass Effect: Andromeda, Fire at Sea, and More – The Weekend Chill
PlayStation VR Review
Yu Yureka Note
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Mi.com Pre-Orders to Begin on March 31
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Yu Yureka Note
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 3, 5, and 6 Said to Launch in 120 Markets at the Same Time
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Review
  3. How to Get Reliance Jio Prime Membership for Free
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 4A 'Sets Record for Fastest Smartphone Sale on Launch Day'
  5. Oppo F3 Plus India Launch, Redmi 4A Record Sale, More: 360 Daily
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specifications, Design Leaked
  7. You Can Pre-Order a Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 on Mi.com From March 31
  8. iPhone SE, RED iPhone 7 & iPhone 7 Plus, iPad Lineup India Price Revealed
  9. Xiaomi Mi 6 Press Renders Leaked, Launch Date Tipped
  10. Four-Year-Old Boy Saves His Mother's Life With the Help of Siri
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.