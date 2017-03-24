Xiaomi has seen a lot of success with its flash sale model so much so that the sales tend to end in mere seconds. This leaves a lot of Mi fans out there having to wait for the next sale. The company is slowly stepping out of its flash sale system by introducing online pre-orders on Mi.com.

Pre-orders for the Redmi Note 4 will open Friday at 12pm from March 31 on the company's own website. Those who pre-order the Redmi Note 4 will have to make the payment online after which the smartphone will be shipped within five days, the company claims. There is no option for cash on delivery. You can also cancel your purchase before the smartphone is shipped and there is a limit to only one smartphone per pre-order.

This comes days after the company announced that the hot-selling Redmi Note 4 is available offline as well. The offline and pre-order systems will likely see a huge demand for the Redmi Note 4 and the onus will now fall on the company to keep up with the demand. The smartphone has already crossed 1 million in sales in India.

As of now only the Redmi Note 4 will be available for pre-order, but the company could list the recently launched Redmi 4A as well. The Redmi 4A on Thursday set a record for the fastest smartphone sale on launch day in India, selling 250,000 units within 4 minutes across Amazon India and Mi.com.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Review) runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display with a 401ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC and is offered in 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM variants in India.

The Redmi Note 4 features a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor on the back equipped with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. The front sees a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens. The smartphone supports expandability via a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration, supporting microSD cards (up 128GB).