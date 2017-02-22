Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Matte Black Colour Variant to Launch in India on March 1

 
22 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Matte Black Colour Variant to Launch in India on March 1

Highlights

  • New Redmi Note 4 Matte Black to be available from March 1
  • The Redmi Note 4 to go on sale via Mi.com and Flipkart
  • Redmi Note 4 was so far available in Gold, Grey, and Silver colours

Chinese handset manufacturer Xiaomi at Redmi Note 4 India launch last month had promised that a brand new Matte Black colour variant will be released soon in the country. Xiaomi on Tuesday confirmed that the Redmi Note 4 Black colour variant will be available to buy in India FROM March 1. The new Black variant will be up for sale via Mi.com and Flipkart on March 1. The Redmi Note 4 smartphone has been so far available in Gold, Grey, and Silver colour variants in India.

The official Twitter handle of Redmi India tweeted, "Drop EVERYTHING and read! #RedmiNote4 - BLACK is coming your way on 1 March, 12 noon! Mark the date and make it yours!"

xiaomi redmi note 4 black mi xiaomi

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Honor 6X vs Asus ZenFone 3S Max: Which One Should You Buy?

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Review) smartphone has been available in India in three variants - 32GB storage + 2GB RAM at Rs. 9,999, 32GB storage + 3GB RAM at Rs. 10,999, and 64GB storage + 4GB RAM at Rs. 12,999.

To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was launched in India on January 19, and had its first sale the following week on January 23. The company claimed that the handset's first sale saw tremendous response from the Indian market as it managed to sell 250,000 units of the Redmi Note 4 in 10 minutes. The company at that time said that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 saw over 3 times and 5 times quantity sold in its first sale compared to the Redmi 3S and Redmi Note 3, respectively.

Some of the highlights of the Redmi Note 4 are solid metal body, processor performance, and improved camera compared to the Redmi Note 3. To refresh on the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has a 5.5-inch full-HD display, and is powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC. At the rear, there is a 13-megapixel camera sensor with dual-LED flash and a fingerprint sensor. In the front, the smartphone houses a 5-megapixel sensor. It sports a large 4100mAh battery, supports VoLTE, and runs on MIUI 8 based android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Rs.9,999
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Great battery performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Too much software bloat
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh
Tags: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Price, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Price in India, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Specifications, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mobiles, Mobiles, Android
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

How to Disable or Enable Automatic App Updates on iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch
Snapdeal to Lay Off Around 600 People Over Next Few Days
Micromax Canvas Knight 2
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Matte Black Colour Variant to Launch in India on March 1
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Micromax Canvas Knight
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Plan: All You Need to Know
  2. Rivals Relieved That Reliance Jio Will Start Charging, Says COAI
  3. Five Ways to Turn Your Old Android Phone Into a Brand New Gadget
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's Black Colour Variant to Launch in India on March 1
  5. Skype Lite for Android Launched, a Streamlined App for Low-End Phones
  6. iPhone 8 Tipped to Feature 'Revolutionary' 3D Front Camera, 3GB RAM
  7. Nokia 8 Android Smartphone Listed Online Ahead of Launch
  8. WhatsApp Launches Revamped Status Updates: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Redmi Note 4 vs Honor 6X vs ZenFone 3S Max: Which One Should You Buy?
  10. Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Brings Unlimited Data at Rs. 10 a Day
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.