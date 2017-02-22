Chinese handset manufacturer Xiaomi at Redmi Note 4 India launch last month had promised that a brand new Matte Black colour variant will be released soon in the country. Xiaomi on Tuesday confirmed that the Redmi Note 4 Black colour variant will be available to buy in India FROM March 1. The new Black variant will be up for sale via Mi.com and Flipkart on March 1. The Redmi Note 4 smartphone has been so far available in Gold, Grey, and Silver colour variants in India.

The official Twitter handle of Redmi India tweeted, "Drop EVERYTHING and read! #RedmiNote4 - BLACK is coming your way on 1 March, 12 noon! Mark the date and make it yours!"

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Review) smartphone has been available in India in three variants - 32GB storage + 2GB RAM at Rs. 9,999, 32GB storage + 3GB RAM at Rs. 10,999, and 64GB storage + 4GB RAM at Rs. 12,999.

To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was launched in India on January 19, and had its first sale the following week on January 23. The company claimed that the handset's first sale saw tremendous response from the Indian market as it managed to sell 250,000 units of the Redmi Note 4 in 10 minutes. The company at that time said that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 saw over 3 times and 5 times quantity sold in its first sale compared to the Redmi 3S and Redmi Note 3, respectively.

Some of the highlights of the Redmi Note 4 are solid metal body, processor performance, and improved camera compared to the Redmi Note 3. To refresh on the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has a 5.5-inch full-HD display, and is powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC. At the rear, there is a 13-megapixel camera sensor with dual-LED flash and a fingerprint sensor. In the front, the smartphone houses a 5-megapixel sensor. It sports a large 4100mAh battery, supports VoLTE, and runs on MIUI 8 based android 6.0 Marshmallow.