Xiaomi last week had revealed the Matte Black colour variant of the popular Redmi Note 4 smartphone will go on sale in India on Wednesday, March 1. The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 colour variant will be available to buy via Flipkart and Mi.com from 12pm IST.

So far, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Review) has been available to purchase in Gold, Grey, and Silver colour variants in India. To recall, Xiaomi had launched the Redmi Note 4 in India back in January, and the smartphone went up on its first sale a few days later. While the smartphone was unveiled in three RAM/ storage combinations in India, the 2GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage model only went on sale in February.

As we mentioned, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has been launched in three variants in India - the 2GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage model has been priced at Rs. 9,999, the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 10,999, while the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 12,999.

The company claimed that the handset's first sale saw tremendous response from the Indian market as it managed to sell 250,000 units of the Redmi Note 4 in 10 minutes. The company at that time said that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 saw over 3 times and 5 times quantity sold in its first sale compared to the Redmi 3S and Redmi Note 3, respectively.

Some of the highlights of the Redmi Note 4 are a metal unibody, processor performance, and improved camera compared to the Redmi Note 3. To refresh on the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has a 5.5-inch full-HD display, and is powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC. At the rear, there is a 13-megapixel camera sensor with dual-LED flash and a fingerprint sensor. In the front, the smartphone houses a 5-megapixel sensor. It sports a large 4100mAh battery, supports VoLTE, and runs on MIUI 8 based Android 6.0 Marshmallow.