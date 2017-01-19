Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Launched in India: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More

 
19 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Launched in India: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More

Highlights

  • The Redmi Note 4 will be available from Monday onwards
  • The smartphone has been launched in three variants in India
  • The company has introduced a new Matte Black colour variant

Xiaomi India on Thursday launched Redmi Note 4, which it touted as its first big launch in country this year, in three variants. The new Xiaomi smartphone will be exclusively available in India on Flipkart, along with Mi.com. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will go on sale in the country starting 12pm on Monday on the two e-commerce websites. In India, the company has introduced the smartphone in Gold, Grey, and Silver colour variants, with a brand new Matte Black colour variant coming soon.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 India Price and Variants

The Xioami Redmi Note 4 has been launched it in three variants in India - the 2GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage model has been priced at Rs. 9,999, the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 10,999, while the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 12,999. All three variants will be available starting Monday, and there are no pre-registrations required for the sale.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Key Specifications and Features

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a metal unibody design and bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. As expected, Xiaomi has not brought the MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core SoC-based SKU to India, and has instead chosen to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953 octa-core SoC in the country instead, coupled with the Adreno 506 GPU. The company is touting the 14nm FinFET architecture of the SoC and its benefits for battery life. The smartphone is also part of the company's Make in India programme.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display with a 401ppi pixel density. Powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC, it comes with 3GB and 4GB of RAM, depending on the SKU.

The rear camera on the Redmi Note 4 bears a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor equipped with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. The front camera sports a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens. Expandable storage is available on the Redmi Note 4 via a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration, supporting microSD cards (up 128GB).

As for connectivity, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offers 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, Micro-USB, and Infrared. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, and proximity sensor. It is powered by a 4100mAh battery, measures 151x76x8.35mm, and weighs 175 grams.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Rs.21,365
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Great battery performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Too much software bloat

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh
Tags: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Specifications, Xiaomi redmi note 4 price, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Price in India, Xiaomi, Xiaomi India, Mobiles, Android, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Buy Online India, Flipkart
Vivo V5 Plus, V5 Lite Selfie-Focused Smartphones Launched
Samsung India to Focus on Large Screen Smartphones
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Launched in India: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 With 4GB of RAM, Snapdragon 625 SoC Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Launch in India Today, Watch the Live Stream Here
  3. Nokia Android Phone Flagship With 6GB of RAM Tipped to Launch at MWC 2017
  4. Idea Challenges TRAI's Permission to Allow Extension of Jio Promo Offer
  5. Indian Government Wants Apple, but Not All Officials Are Biting
  6. Redmi Note 4 on Flipkart, Jio Subscribers, and More: Your 360 Daily
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 India Launch Confirmed for January 19
  8. Vivo V5 Plus, V5 Lite Selfie-Focused Smartphones Launched
  9. Is This Reliance Jio's Budget 4G VoLTE-Enabled Feature Phone?
  10. Samsung India to Focus on Large Screen Smartphones
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.