Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 seems set to be a very popular smartphone in the country, following in the footsteps of its predecessor the Redmi Note 3. The popularity has led the Chinese company to double the sales target this year for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Review) in India compared to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3, to roughly 7 million units. The company also intends to become top smartphone vendor in India in next 3-5 years.

According to a report, Xiaomi was able to sell roughly 3.6 million units of the Redmi Note 3 last year - declaring it to be the bestselling online phone in the country. Manu Jain, Head of Xiaomi's India operations, revealed the details about sales target for the Redmi Note 4 in an interview. Jain talking about where he sees the brand in next few years, "I would want Xiaomi to become number one in overall smartphone sales volume perspective in India in 3-5 years."

For achieving the set sales target for the Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi needs to increase its manufacturing capacity. Manu detailing on the plans said, "We are looking to open one or two new factories with similar capacities to double or triple our capacities either at Sri City itself or elsewhere in the country with Foxconn."

Manu reiterated that Indian remains a very important market for Xiaomi outside China. The Chinese company, which entered the Indian market less than two years ago, crossed $1 billion (roughly Rs. 6,800 crores) in revenue in India last year. "We have already invested hundreds of millions dollars in India over last few years and India will remain our first priority outside Mainland China. We will continue to invest hundreds of millions of dollars on manufacturing, warehouses, logistics, call centres and service centres in India," he added.

The Redmi Note 4 smartphone, which went on sale last month, received a tremendous response from the Indian market. Xiaomi announced that 250,000 units of the Redmi Note 4 were sold in 10 minutes in the smartphone's first sale in the country.

Last week, the 2GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 4 went on sale for the first time. The 2GB RAM with 32GB inbuilt storage model was launched at Rs. 9,999. Along with this model, the other two variants of the smartphone - 3GB RAM + 32GB storage (Rs. 10,999), and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage (Rs. 12,999). Considering the price point of the basic Redmi Note 4 model, it is expected to receive the maximum traction compared to other versions in India.