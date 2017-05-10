Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India Today

10 May 2017
Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was launched in India in January
  • The smartphone's starting price in India is Rs. 9,999
  • It is available in three different memory and storage variants

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will go on sale in India on Wednesday via Flipkart and Mi.com, from 12pm IST. To recall, the smartphone was launched in India in January with prices starting at Rs. 9,999.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is available in three variants in India. The 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 9,999, the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model is priced at Rs. 10,999, and the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 12,999. It is available in Gold, Grey, Matte Black, and Silver colour variants.

The Redmi Note 4 has been a very popular smartphone for the company in India. In March this year, Xiaomi announced that it sold 1 million units of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Review) in India within 45 days of its first sale on January 23. The Chinese company further claimed that the Redmi Note 4 sales figures made it the fastest smartphone model in the country to sell 1 million units.

To refresh on the specifications, the dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display, and is powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC that is coupled with either 2GB, 3GB, or 4GB of RAM.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's rear camera bears a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor equipped with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. The front camera sports a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens. Expandable storage is available on the Redmi Note 4 via a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration, supporting microSD cards (up 128GB).

As for connectivity, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offers 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, Micro-USB, and Infrared. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, and proximity sensor. Redmi Note 4 battery capacity is rated at 4100mAh battery, and the new Xiaomi smartphone measures 151x76x8.35mm, and weighs 175 grams.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Great battery performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Too much software bloat
Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Toshiba Ups Ante in Chip Unit Sale With Attack on Western Digital
Government Issues Directives to Curb Online Child Sexual Abuse Material
