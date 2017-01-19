Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 India Launch Set for Today, Watch Live Stream Here

 
19 January 2017
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 India Launch Set for Today, Watch Live Stream Here

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's highlight is its metal build
  • The smartphone also sports a MediaTek deca-core SoC
  • It also bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 4 in India on Thursday, what it is calling its first major launch in 2017. The company is holding a launch event in New Delhi that's scheduled to begin at 11:30am IST, and you can watch the live stream at c.mi.com/in or below.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was launched in China back in August, and its highlight is its metal build and MediaTek deca-core SoC, however, the company may launch a Qualcomm processor variant in India, as it has done in the past. It also sports a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel.

In China, the Redmi Note 4 was made available in two variants - 2GB of RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage model was priced at CNY 899 (approximately Rs. 9,000), while the 3GB of RAM/ 64GB storage model was priced at CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs. 12,000). We can expect Redmi Note 4 price in India to be roughly the same. Xiaomi had launched the smartphone in Gold, Grey, and Silver colours.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with a pixel density of 401ppi. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is powered by a deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 coupled with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU, but as we said, the company could launch another processor variant in India.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, and dual-tone LED flash. The 5-megapixel front camera of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports an 85-degree wide angle lens. The smartphone supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration.

Connectivity options include GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, Infrared, and Glonass. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone is powered by a 4100mAh battery, measures 151x76x8.35mm, and weighs 175 grams.

