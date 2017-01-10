Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 India Launch Expected on January 19

 
10 January 2017
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 India Launch Expected on January 19

Highlights

  • The highlight of the smartphone is its metal build
  • It sports a massive 4100mAh battery
  • It is powered by a deca-core MediaTek SoC

Xiaomi has sent out early invites for a launch event in New Delhi on January 19, and the Chinese company is expected to launch the Redmi Note 4 in the country. The highlight of the smarpthone is its metal build and deca-core SoC, though the company may launch another variant in the country.

To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was launched in China back in August. It was made available in two variants - 2GB of RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage model was priced at CNY 899 (approximately Rs. 9,000), while the 3GB of RAM/ 64GB storage model was priced at CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs. 12,000). We can expect Redmi Note 4 price in India to be roughly the same. The smartphone was launched in Gold, Grey, and Silver colours.  It bears a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with a pixel density of 401ppi. It is powered by a deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 coupled with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, and dual-tone LED flash. The 5-megapixel front camera sports an 85-degree wide angle lens. The smartphone supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration.

Apart from the fingerprint scanner, the Redmi Note 4 also sports an infrared sensor. Connectivity options include GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, and Glonass. The smartphone is powered by a 4100mAh battery, measures 151x76x8.35mm, and weighs 175 grams.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 India Launch Expected on January 19
 
 

