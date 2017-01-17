Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 India Launch Confirmed for January 19

 
17 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 India Launch Confirmed for January 19

Highlights

  • The Redmi Note 4 will be a Flipkart exclusive
  • It is expected to be priced somewhere around Rs. 10,000
  • The smartphone packs a 4100mAh battery

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has been teasing its upcoming Redmi launch in India for quite some time, and the Redmi Note 4 was largely expected to arrive on January 19. Flipkart too joined the bandwagon to tease a Redmi smartphone's exclusive availability on its website. Now, Mi India head Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is indeed launching on January 19, putting an end to all speculation.

Jain took to Twitter to confirm the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 in India on January 19. The smartphone, as mentioned, will be sold on Flipkart exclusively. The pricing and availability details will be unveiled at the launch event.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was launched in China back in August last year in two variants - 2GB of RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage model was priced at CNY 899 (approximately Rs. 9,000), while the 3GB of RAM/ 64GB storage model was priced at CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs. 12,000). The smartphone is expected to launch in India in the same price vicinity.

The highlight of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is its metal build and deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 SoC, though the company may launch another variant sporting a Qualcomm SoC in the country. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone was launched in Gold, Grey, and Silver colour variants in China. It bears a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel, and also integrates an infrared sensor.

As for other specifications, the dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with a pixel density of 401ppi. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is powered by a deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 coupled with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU and 4GB of RAM. It runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, and dual-tone LED flash. The 5-megapixel front camera of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports an 85-degree wide angle lens. It supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration.

Connectivity options include GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, and Glonass. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is powered by a 4100mAh battery, measures 151x76x8.35mm, and weighs 175 grams.

Tags: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Features, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Specifications, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Launch, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Price in India, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Gene Cernan, Last Astronaut to Walk on the Moon, Dies at 82
Amazon India Launches Support Services in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 India Launch Confirmed for January 19
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 India Launch Confirmed for January 19
  2. Amazon Great Indian Sale Returns, 3-Day Festival Begins Friday
  3. Flipkart Teases the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 as Its Exclusive
  4. 7 Smartphones Expected to Launch at MWC 2017
  5. Gene Cernan, Last Astronaut to Walk on the Moon, Dies at 82
  6. Lenovo Z2 Plus Gets a Price Cut in India
  7. Reliance Jio Broadband Being Tested: What You Need to Know
  8. Snapdeal Details Launch Offers for Google Pixel, Pixel XL Smartphones
  9. Redmi Note 4 India Launch Date, Flipkart's iPhone Deals, More: 360 Daily
  10. The Best Mobiles of 2016 Under Rs. 10,000
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.