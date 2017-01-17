Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 India Launch Confirmed for January 19

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has been teasing its upcoming Redmi launch in India for quite some time, and the Redmi Note 4 was largely expected to arrive on January 19. Flipkart too joined the bandwagon to tease a Redmi smartphone's exclusive availability on its website. Now, Mi India head Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is indeed launching on January 19, putting an end to all speculation.

Jain took to Twitter to confirm the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 in India on January 19. The smartphone, as mentioned, will be sold on Flipkart exclusively. The pricing and availability details will be unveiled at the launch event.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was launched in China back in August last year in two variants - 2GB of RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage model was priced at CNY 899 (approximately Rs. 9,000), while the 3GB of RAM/ 64GB storage model was priced at CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs. 12,000). The smartphone is expected to launch in India in the same price vicinity.

The highlight of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is its metal build and deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 SoC, though the company may launch another variant sporting a Qualcomm SoC in the country. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone was launched in Gold, Grey, and Silver colour variants in China. It bears a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel, and also integrates an infrared sensor.

As for other specifications, the dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with a pixel density of 401ppi. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is powered by a deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 coupled with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU and 4GB of RAM. It runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, and dual-tone LED flash. The 5-megapixel front camera of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports an 85-degree wide angle lens. It supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration.

Connectivity options include GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, and Glonass. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is powered by a 4100mAh battery, measures 151x76x8.35mm, and weighs 175 grams.