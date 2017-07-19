Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Be Available for Purchase Today via Flipkart

  hindi
19 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Be Available for Purchase Today via Flipkart

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999
  • It was launched in India in January
  • The smartphone will be available from 12pm IST

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, the popular budget smartphone from the house of Xiaomi, will go on sale in the country on Wednesday. The smartphone, which was launched in India at the start of this year, will be made available to buy via Flipkart at 12pm IST. Unlike previous weeks, the smartphone will only go on sale via the e-commerce site, with Xiaomi appearing to be saving its inventory for the 3rd Mi Anniversary sale on Thursday and Friday. As before, the smartphone will be made available in three variants in India - 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage. Four colour options - Gold, Grey, Matte Black, and Silver - will also be on offer. 

Flipkart is also offering a 5 percent discount on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, with a Buyback Guarantee also being provided.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price in India, specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 2GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 10,999, for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, and  Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display with a 401ppi pixel density. Powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC, it comes with 3GB and 4GB of RAM, depending on the variant.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's rear camera bears a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor equipped with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. The front camera sports a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens. Expandable storage is available on the Redmi Note 4 via a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration, supporting microSD cards (up 128GB).

As for connectivity, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offers 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, Micro-USB, and Infrared. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, and proximity sensor. Redmi Note 4 battery capacity is rated at 4100mAh battery, and the new Xiaomi smartphone measures 151x76x8.35mm, and weighs 175 grams.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Great battery performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Too much software bloat
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh
Tags: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Price, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Price in India, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Specifications, Mobiles, Android, Xiaomi, Xiaomi India, Flipkart
Overwatch's New Hero Doomfist Will be Playable on July 27
SoftBank Investment in Paytm Parent Gets Approval From Competition Commission of India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Be Available for Purchase Today via Flipkart
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gionee A1 and Honor 8 Lite
TRENDING
  1. Mi Max 2 Launched, Nokia 8 Leaks, Jio's Big Claim, and More: 360 Daily
  2. Top Offers of Amazon, Flipkart's Back to College Laptop Sales
  3. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Set to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Nokia 105, Nokia 130 Feature Phones Launched in India Starting at Rs. 999
  5. Xiaomi’s Celebrating Its Third Year in India With a Sale This Week
  6. Nokia 8 Images Leak, Show the Smartphone in All Its Glory
  7. Symantec Says 96 Percent of Indians at Risk Using Public Wi-Fi Networks
  8. Jio Offering Up to 100GB of Free Data for Users of This New Phone
  9. Google Glass 2.0 Goes Official, Now Available to More Enterprises
  10. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 With 6.44-Inch Display, 5300mAh Battery Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.