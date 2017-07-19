Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Be Available for Purchase Today via Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, the popular budget smartphone from the house of Xiaomi, will go on sale in the country on Wednesday. The smartphone, which was launched in India at the start of this year, will be made available to buy via Flipkart at 12pm IST. Unlike previous weeks, the smartphone will only go on sale via the e-commerce site, with Xiaomi appearing to be saving its inventory for the 3rd Mi Anniversary sale on Thursday and Friday. As before, the smartphone will be made available in three variants in India - 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage. Four colour options - Gold, Grey, Matte Black, and Silver - will also be on offer.

Flipkart is also offering a 5 percent discount on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, with a Buyback Guarantee also being provided.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price in India, specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 2GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 10,999, for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, and Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display with a 401ppi pixel density. Powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC, it comes with 3GB and 4GB of RAM, depending on the variant.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's rear camera bears a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor equipped with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. The front camera sports a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens. Expandable storage is available on the Redmi Note 4 via a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration, supporting microSD cards (up 128GB).

As for connectivity, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offers 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, Micro-USB, and Infrared. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, and proximity sensor. Redmi Note 4 battery capacity is rated at 4100mAh battery, and the new Xiaomi smartphone measures 151x76x8.35mm, and weighs 175 grams.