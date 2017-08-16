Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India Today via Mi.com, Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, as is its weekly tradition, will go on sale in India on Wednesday via Flipkart and Mi.com. The popular budget smartphone, which was launched in the country back in January, was last week announced to have sold 5 million units in within six months of being in India, with the company also boasting of the smartphone's market share in Q1 and Q2 2017. As we mentioned, the smartphone will go on sale both via Flipkart and Mi.com on Wednesday, with both sales scheduled to begin at 12pm IST.

As for sale offers, Flipkart is offering a 5 percent discount to users of Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, while Mi.com is offering a free 12-month subscription to Hungama Music, Rs. 500 cashback when using Citi Bank credit cards, and, 10 percent SuperCash when using MobiKwik.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price in India, specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 2GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 10,999, for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, and Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display with a 401ppi pixel density. Powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC, it comes with 3GB and 4GB of RAM, depending on the variant.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's rear camera bears a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor equipped with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. The front camera sports a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens. Expandable storage is available on the Redmi Note 4 via a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration, supporting microSD cards (up 128GB).

As for connectivity, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offers 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, Micro-USB, and Infrared. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, and proximity sensor. Redmi Note 4 battery capacity is rated at 4100mAh battery, and the new Xiaomi smartphone measures 151x76x8.35mm, and weighs 175 grams.