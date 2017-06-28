Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India Today, via Flipkart and Mi.com

 
28 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India Today, via Flipkart and Mi.com

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999
  • The smartphone was launched in India back in January
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be available via Flipkart, Mi.com

The popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will go on sale in India at 12pm IST on Wednesday via e-commerce site Flipkart and the company's own online store, Mi.com. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999, and the smartphone is available in Gold, Grey, Matte Black, and Silver colour variants.

To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was launched launched in India back in January in three variants - the 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 9,999, the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model is priced at Rs. 10,999, and the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 12,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Review) runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display with a 401ppi pixel density. Powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC, it comes with 3GB and 4GB of RAM, depending on the SKU.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's rear camera bears a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor equipped with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. The front camera sports a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens. Expandable storage is available on the Redmi Note 4 via a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration, supporting microSD cards (up 128GB).

As for connectivity, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offers 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, Micro-USB, and Infrared. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, and proximity sensor. Redmi Note 4 battery capacity is rated at 4100mAh battery, and the new Xiaomi smartphone measures 151x76x8.35mm, and weighs 175 grams.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Great battery performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Too much software bloat
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Price, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Price in India, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Specifications, Mobiles, Android, Xiaomi, Xiaomi India, Flipkart, Mi.com
Petya Ransomware Impacts Operations at Mumbai Container Port
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India Today, via Flipkart and Mi.com
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moto C
TRENDING
  1. New Malware Causes Disruption Across the Globe, Europe Worst Hit
  2. Ransomware Impacts Operations at Mumbai Container Port
  3. Amazon India Pre-GST Sale Offering Discounts on TVs, Speakers, and More
  4. OnePlus 5 Available, iOS 11 Public Beta, and Nokia 6 US Launch: 360 Daily
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India Today, via Flipkart and Mi.com
  6. OnePlus 5 Unit Allegedly Shipped Without Volume Rocker in India
  7. Lenovo Mobile Fest Offers Discounts and Other Deals in Flipkart Sale
  8. Four Things You Should Check Before Buying a Broadband Connection
  9. Nokia 3 Android Phone Now Available Online in India
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Flash Sale on Amazon India, Mi.com Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.