Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Be Available for Purchase in India Today, via Flipkart and Mi.com

 
05 July 2017
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Be Available for Purchase in India Today, via Flipkart and Mi.com

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999
  • The Redmi Note 4 will go on sale at 12pm IST
  • The smartphone will was first launched in January

Xiaomi is making the Redmi Note 4 available to buy in India on Wednesday. The smartphone will go on sale via e-commerce site Flipkart and the company's own site, Mi.com, from 12pm IST. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be offered in Gold, Grey, Matte Black, and Silver colour options. In India, Xiaomi is offering three variants of the Redmi Note 4 - 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage. To recall, the smartphone was first launched in the country back in January.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 2GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 10,999, for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, and  Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display with a 401ppi pixel density. Powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC, it comes with 3GB and 4GB of RAM, depending on the SKU.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's rear camera bears a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor equipped with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. The front camera sports a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens. Expandable storage is available on the Redmi Note 4 via a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration, supporting microSD cards (up 128GB).

As for connectivity, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offers 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, Micro-USB, and Infrared. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, and proximity sensor. Redmi Note 4 battery capacity is rated at 4100mAh battery, and the new Xiaomi smartphone measures 151x76x8.35mm, and weighs 175 grams.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Great battery performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Too much software bloat
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh

