Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, ranked the bestselling smartphone in India recently, would be up for grabs for as low as Rs. 999 today under the Flipkart "Big Redmi Note 4 Sale". As you would expect, this sale is different from the regular flash sales, and comes with a number of offers and deals on the smartphone; the Redmi Note 4 sale time is 12pm IST. Flipkart is offering exchange deals, EMI facilities, and Buyback Guarantee with the smartphone, along with a Rs. 500 discount on discount on the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2. Mi.com is also hosting a Redmi Note 4 sale at 12pm IST, where it is offering 12-month subscription to Hungama Music, 10 percent SuperCash to those who pay using MobiKwik.

To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was launched in India in January, and its first sale was less than a week after, making this 6-month anniversary celebration a bit on the late side. As we mentioned, as part of the Big Redmi Note 4 sale, Flipkart is offering an assured Buyback Guarantee for a price of Rs. 249, across all variants of the phone, i.e., 2GB of RAM/ 32GB of inbuilt storage , 3GB of RAM/ 64GB of built-in storage, and 4GB of RAM/ 64GB storage. The website will also be offering an assured 40 percent value back when the smartphone is exchanged within a period of 6-8 months, from the date of purchase.

"Customers can also exchange their old smartphones for a new Redmi Note 4 for as low as Rs. 999, availing up to Rs. 12,000 off," the company said in its release. The customers can also avail an additional discount of Rs. 500 on MI Air Purifier 2, with every purchase of the Redmi Note 4. The site is also promoting EMI's via Citibank credit card.

Importantly, Flipkart has said that it has ensured "ample stock availability" for the Big Redmi Note 4 sale. To recall, the Flipkart listing of the Redmi Note 4 recently revealed that the smartphone will be getting an upgrade to Android 7.0 Nougat eventually.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price in India, specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 2GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 10,999, for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, and Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display with a 401ppi pixel density. Powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC, it comes with 3GB and 4GB of RAM, depending on the variant.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's rear camera bears a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor equipped with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. The front camera sports a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens. Expandable storage is available on the Redmi Note 4 via a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration, supporting microSD cards (up 128GB).

As for connectivity, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offers 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, Micro-USB, and Infrared. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, and proximity sensor. Redmi Note 4 battery capacity is rated at 4100mAh battery, and the new Xiaomi smartphone measures 151x76x8.35mm, and weighs 175 grams.