Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Starts Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update With MIUI 8.5

 
10 August 2017
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Starts Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update With MIUI 8.5

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 4 users in India receive the Nougat updat
  • The update is based on MIUI 8.5
  • The rollout is in phases, and not everyone has received the update

Xiaomi has started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat update to Redmi Note 4 users, including those in India. The update arrives via OTA, and not all users seem to have received it yet. The roll out seems to be in phases, and therefore not all users will get it immediately. Interestingly, the Android 7.0 Nougat update is not based on MIUI 9.

Gadgets 360 can confirm that users in India are receiving the Android 7.0 Nougat update based on MIUI version 8.5. The update, sized at 1.3GB, also brings along the July Android security patch with it. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is scheduled to get the MIUI 9 update as well, and the rollout of the (China Developer ROM) is scheduled to begin on Friday, August 11.

MIUI 9 is also based on Android 7.0 Nougat, and apart from Nougat features like split screen, it boasts of faster app launch times, a more dynamic resource allocation for a fluid experience, and other smart features and improvements.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price, specifications

The Redmi Note 4 was launched in India earlier in the year in three variants - the 2GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage model has been priced at Rs. 9,999, the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 10,999, while the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 12,999.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display with a 401ppi pixel density. Powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC, it comes with 3GB and 4GB of RAM, depending on the SKU.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's rear camera bears a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor equipped with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. The front camera sports a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens. Expandable storage is available on the Redmi Note 4 via a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration, supporting microSD cards (up 128GB).

As for connectivity, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offers 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, Micro-USB, and Infrared. The smartphone's battery capacity is rated at 4100mAh battery, and the new Xiaomi smartphone measures 151x76x8.35mm, and weighs 175 grams.

