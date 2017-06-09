Xiaomi on Friday is making Redmi 4, Redmi Note 4, and Redmi 4A available for pre-orders on Mi.com. The Xiaomi pre-order system, which was started back in March, gives buyers a guaranteed way to purchase the smartphones without the hassle of queuing up for weekly flash sales.

Those who pre-order the Xiaomi Redmi 4, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Review) or Xiaomi Redmi 4A (Review) from Mi.com will have to make the full payment online, after which the smartphone will be shipped within five days - there is no option for cash on delivery. You can also cancel your purchase before the smartphone is shipped and Xiaomi has placed a limit of only one smartphone per pre-order. Pre-orders for the two smartphones begin at 12pm IST on Friday.

The Redmi 4 was launched in May in three memory/ storage variants in India. The 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 6,999, the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 8,999, while the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 10,999.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It sports an all-metal body and a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. It bears a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display, and is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC coupled with 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB of RAM.

The Redmi 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front, it bears a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. As we mentioned, the Xiaomi Redmi 4X will be available in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options on the Redmi 4 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, Bluetooth v4.1, and 3.5mm audio jack. It also sports an infrared sensor. It measures 139.2x69.6.x8.6mm, and weighs 150 grams. It is powered by a 4100mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 4 was launched in January in India in three variants - the 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 9,999, the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model is priced at Rs. 10,999, and the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 12,999. It is available in Gold, Grey, Matte Black, and Silver colour variants.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display with a 401ppi pixel density. Powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC, it comes with 3GB and 4GB of RAM, depending on the SKU.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's rear camera bears a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor equipped with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. The front camera sports a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens. Expandable storage is available on the Redmi Note 4 via a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration, supporting microSD cards (up 128GB).

As for connectivity, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offers 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, Micro-USB, and Infrared. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, and proximity sensor. Redmi Note 4 battery capacity is rated at 4100mAh battery, and the new Xiaomi smartphone measures 151x76x8.35mm, and weighs 175 grams.

The Redmi 4A on the other hand was launched in India in March at Rs. 5,999, following its launch in China in November. Featuring a polycarbonate body, the Redmi 4A bears a hybrid dual-SIM card slot, and runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with the Adreno 308 GPU and 2GB of RAM.

It sports a 13-megapixel sensor with PDAF, a 5-lens system, an f/2.2 aperture, and is backed by a LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture on board as well. The Redmi 4A comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

The Redmi 4A's connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, and Bluetooth v4.1. Sensors on board the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, infrared, and proximity. Dimensions of the new Xiaomi smartphone are 139.5x70.4x8.5mm, and it weighs in at 131.5 grams. Redmi 4A is powered by a 3120mAh battery with fast charging support.