Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A to Be Available for Pre-Orders via Mi.com Today

  hindi
26 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A to Be Available for Pre-Orders via Mi.com Today

Highlights

  • Both smartphones will be available for pre-order via Mi.com
  • Xiaomi Redmi 4A was launched in India in March
  • Redmi Note 4 was launched in India in January

Xiaomi is making the Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4A available for pre-orders on the company website, Mi.com, on Friday. The pre-orders open at 12pm IST, and give customers a guaranteed way to buy the smartphones without queuing up in weekly flash sales.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Review) was launched in January in India in three variants - the 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 9,999, the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model is priced at Rs. 10,999, and the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 12,999. It is available in Gold, Grey, Matte Black, and Silver colour variants.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display with a 401ppi pixel density. Powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC, it comes with 3GB and 4GB of RAM, depending on the SKU.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's rear camera bears a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor equipped with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. The front camera sports a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens. Expandable storage is available on the Redmi Note 4 via a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration, supporting microSD cards (up 128GB).

As for connectivity, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offers 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, Micro-USB, and Infrared. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, and proximity sensor. Redmi Note 4 battery capacity is rated at 4100mAh battery, and the new Xiaomi smartphone measures 151x76x8.35mm, and weighs 175 grams.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4A (Review) on the other hand was launched in India in March, following its launch in China in November. Featuring a polycarbonate body, the Redmi 4A bears a hybrid dual-SIM card slot, and runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with the Adreno 308 GPU and 2GB of RAM.

It sports a 13-megapixel sensor with PDAF, a 5-lens system, an f/2.2 aperture, and is backed by a LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture on board as well. The Redmi 4A comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

The Redmi 4A's connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, and Bluetooth v4.1. Sensors on board the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, infrared, and proximity. Dimensions of the new Xiaomi smartphone are 139.5x70.4x8.5mm, and it weighs in at 131.5 grams. Redmi 4A is powered by a 3120mAh battery with fast charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Small and light
  • VoLTE support
  • Easy to use with one hand
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Camera performance could be better
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 4A review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3120mAh
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Great battery performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Too much software bloat
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xiaomi, Xiaomi India, Mobiles, Android, Xiaomi Redmi 4A Price, Xiaomi Redmi 4A Price in India, Xiaomi Redmi 4A Specifications, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Price, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Price in India, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Specifications, Mi.com, Pre Orders
New Pokemon Game Magikarp Jump iOS and Android Download Available Now
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Addresses Harvard Class of 2017: Full Commencement Speech
Redmi Note 4
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A to Be Available for Pre-Orders via Mi.com Today
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Launched, OnePlus 5 Chipset Confirmed & More: 360 Daily
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A to Go Up for Pre-Orders via Mi.com Today
  3. New Phone Priced at Nearly Rs. 2.3 Crores Will Be Delivered by Helicopter
  4. TRAI Bars Discriminatory Tariffs to Same Set of Subscribers
  5. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 With 6.44-Inch Screen, Two-Day Battery Life Launched
  6. iPhone 8 Hands-on Video Tips No Home Button, Wider Frame
  7. OnePlus 5 Will Be First Phone in India With Snapdragon 835, Says Company
  8. Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Now Available at a Discount on Amazon India
  9. ExtraTorrent Is Back Online, Albeit With a New Domain
  10. NASA's Cassini Probe Observes Solstice Arriving at Saturn
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.