Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 3S to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart Today

19 May 2017
Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999
  • Xiaomi Redmi 3S price in India starts at Rs. 6,999
  • Both go on sale via Flipkart at 12pm IST

The Xiaomi Redmi Note, Redmi 3S, and Redmi 3S Prime will go on sale on Friday in the country via Flipkart. The sale begins at 12pm IST.

To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was launched in January in India in three variants - the 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 9,999, the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model is priced at Rs. 10,999, and the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 12,999. It is available in Gold, Grey, Matte Black, and Silver colour variants.

The Xiaomi Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime on the other hand were launched in India back in August. The Redmi 3S with 16GB storage and 2GB of RAM has been priced at Rs. 6,999, while another variant sporting 32GB storage, 3GB of RAM, and a fingerprint scanner called the Redmi 3S Prime retails at Rs. 8,999.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a metal unibody design and bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display with a 401ppi pixel density. Powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC, it comes with 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB of RAM, depending on the SKU.

The Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime pack an all-new octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with four cores clocked at 1.1GHz, and four other cores at 1.4GHz alongside the Adreno 505 GPU. Both feature a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display and run MIUI 7.5 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Great battery performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Too much software bloat
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Good design
  • Easy to operate with one hand
  • Impressive battery life
  • Quick fingerprint recognition
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Gets a bit warm with camera use
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.1GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh

