Xiaomi Redmi 4X With 4100mAh Battery, Snapdragon 435 SoC Launched

 
28 February 2017
Xiaomi Redmi 4X With 4100mAh Battery, Snapdragon 435 SoC Launched

Highlights

  • Redmi 4X to come in 2GB/ 3GB RAM models
  • The Redmi 4X pricing starts at CNY 699 (approximately Rs. 7,000)
  • The smartphone also sports fingerprint scanner

Chinese handset manufacturer Xiaomi as promised revealed its new in-house processor - the Surge S1 SoC - with the launch of the new Mi 5c smartphone at an event in China. The company on Tuesday also unveiled the Xiaomi Redmi 4X at the same event.

The all-new Redmi 4X will be available in two variants - 2GB of RAM with 16GB storage priced at CNY 699 (approximately Rs. 7,000), and 3GB of RAM with 32GB storage priced at CNY 899 (approximately Rs. 8,500). The Redmi 4X will go on sale in Cherry Pink, Champagne Gold, and Matte Black colours. The Chinese company has not revealed availability details of the Redmi 4X.

The new Redmi 4X sports an all-metal body, and packs a fingerprint scanner. The company says that the new Redmi-series handset has received a design upgrade. It packs a 4100mAh battery which is a highlight of the handset. Xiaomi Redmi 4X features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display. It packs a fingerprint scanner at the back panel. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor clocked at 1.4GHz coupled with 2GB/ 3GB of RAM.

xiaomi redmi 4x front xiaomi

It will be available in 16GB and 32GB storage options, and will support expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB). The new Redmi 4X runs on the company's MIUI 8 based on Android. Much like other Redmi smartphones, the new Redmi 4X comes with hybrid dual-SIM which will mean that consumers will need to choose between using two SIM cards or a microSD card along with a SIM. It sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. There's a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. The Redmi 4X also sports an infrared sensor. It measures 139.2x69.6.x8.6mm, and weighs 150 grams. The Redmi 4X will support 4G VoLTE along with other connectivity options.

Xiaomi Redmi 4X

Xiaomi Redmi 4X

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android MIUI 8

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh
Xiaomi Redmi 4X With 4100mAh Battery, Snapdragon 435 SoC Launched
 
 

