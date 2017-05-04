Xiaomi Redmi 4A is set to go on sale in India on Thursday via Amazon, at 12pm IST. At a price of Rs. 5,999, the Xiaomi Redmi 4A will be going on sale in 2GB RAM and 16GB storage configuration.

As before, the smartphone will be available in Dark Grey and Gold colours. Notably, Mi.com will be taking pre-orders on Friday for the Redmi 4A (Review).

For Redmi 4A consumers, Xiaomi had announced an exclusive data offer from Idea for prepaid numbers where users will get 28GB of 4G data with the recharge pack of Rs. 343; the daily cap on data consumption with this pack is 1GB. Apart from data, the Redmi 4A customers will get 300 minutes of free calls per day and 3,000 local and STD SMSes per month. The validity of this recharge pack is 28 days. After 28 days, buyers can again avail the same data, call, and SMS benefits with a recharge of Rs. 343. The offer will expire on June 30, 2017.

Featuring a polycarbonate body, the Redmi 4A bears a hybrid dual-SIM card slot, and runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with the Adreno 308 GPU and 2GB of RAM.

It sports a 13-megapixel sensor with PDAF, a 5-lens system, an f/2.2 aperture, and is backed by a LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture on board as well. The Redmi 4A comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

The Redmi 4A's connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, and Bluetooth v4.1. Sensors on board the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, infrared, and proximity. Dimensions of the new Xiaomi smartphone are 139.5x70.4x8.5mm, and it weighs in at 131.5 grams. Redmi 4A is powered by a 3120mAh battery with fast charging support.