Xiaomi Redmi 4A to Go on Sale in India Today

Xiaomi Redmi 4A is all set to go on sale for the first time on Thursday, starting 12pm IST via Amazon India and Mi.com. The smartphone has been priced at Rs. 5,999, and will be available in two colour variants on Thursday - Dark Grey and Gold. A Rose Gold colour variant was also launched, however, it will be available only from April 6 via Mi.com.

On Thursday, Amazon India also has a launch day offer for the Xiaomi Redmi 4A - 10 percent cashback via the website, mobile site, and app if users purchase the phone using IndusInd Bank's credit or debit cards. Another Xiaomi Redmi 4A launch offer is a Rs. 50 discount on official Mi cases for the smartphone (down from Rs. 399 to Rs. 349) and Rs. 200 promotional credit for the Kindle Store. The Kindle Store credit will be provided only to the first 100,000 customers; eligible recipients must redeem the credit within 90 days of claiming the offer.

Finally, Idea prepaid users buying Xiaomi Redmi 4A from Amazon India will get 28GB of 4G data with the recharge pack of Rs. 343; the daily cap on data consumption with this pack is 1GB. Along with this, the Redmi 4A customers will get 300 minutes of free calls per day and 3,000 local and STD SMSes per month. The validity of this recharge pack is 28 days. After 28 days, buyers can again avail the same data, call, and SMS benefits with a recharge of Rs. 343. The offer will expire on June 30, 2017.

Customers who buy Xiaomi Redmi 4A and activate an Idea prepaid SIM card on it will need to first do a recharge pack for their respective circle, followed by the Rs. 343 prepaid recharge. No offers are listed for Idea postpaid customers buying the Xiaomi smartphone on the Amazon India website.

Sporting a polycarbonate body, the Xiaomi Redmi 4A bears a hybrid dual-SIM card slot, and runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The Redmi 4A sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with the Adreno 308 GPU and 2GB of RAM.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4A rear camera has a 13-megapixel sensor with PDAF, a 5-lens system, an f/2.2 aperture, and is backed by a LED flash. The front camera bears a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. Redmi 4A comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

The Redmi 4A's connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, and Bluetooth v4.1. Sensors on board the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, infrared, and proximity. Dimensions of the new Xiaomi smartphone are 139.5x70.4x8.5mm, and it weighs in at 131.5 grams. Redmi 4A is powered by a 3120mAh battery with fast charging support.