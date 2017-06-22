Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi 4A to Go on Sale in the Country Today via Amazon India

  hindi
22 June 2017
Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi 4A price in India is Rs. 5,999
  • It will go on sale via Amazon India at 12pm IST
  • The smartphone was launched in India in March

Xiaomi Redmi 4A (Review), the popular budget smartphone from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, will go on sale via Amazon India at 12pm IST on Thursday. It will be available in Dark Grey and Gold colours. Launched in India in March, the Redmi 4A is available in only variant: 2GB RAM + 16GB storage, priced at Rs. 5,999. The smartphone was launched alongside the Redmi 4 and Redmi 4 Prime in China in November 2016.

 

Xiaomi Redmi 4A specifications

Featuring a polycarbonate body, the Redmi 4A bears a hybrid dual-SIM card slot, and runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with the Adreno 308 GPU and 2GB of RAM.

It sports a 13-megapixel sensor with PDAF, a 5-lens system, an f/2.2 aperture, and is backed by a LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture on board as well. The Redmi 4A comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

The Redmi 4A's connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, and Bluetooth v4.1. Sensors on board the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, infrared, and proximity. Dimensions of the new Xiaomi smartphone are 139.5x70.4x8.5mm, and it weighs in at 131.5 grams. Redmi 4A is powered by a 3120mAh battery with fast charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Small and light
  • VoLTE support
  • Easy to use with one hand
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Camera performance could be better
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 4A review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3120mAh

