Tech News

Xiaomi Redmi 4A to Go on Sale Today via Amazon India

  hindi
08 June 2017
Xiaomi Redmi 4A to Go on Sale Today via Amazon India

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi 4A price in India is Rs. 5,999
  • It will go on sale via Amazon India at 12pm IST
  • It will be available in Dark Grey and Gold colour variants

The Xiaomi Redmi 4A (Review) will go on sale in India on Thursday, via Amazon India. The sale begins at 12pm IST. The Xiaomi Redmi 4A price in India is Rs. 5,999. The Xiaomi Redmi 4A was launched in India back in March, following its launch in China in November alongside the Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Xiaomi Redmi 4 Prime.

As before, the smartphone will be available in Dark Grey and Gold colours. The Xiaomi Redmi 4A was launched in the country in only a single variant - featuring 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage.

 

Featuring a polycarbonate body, the Redmi 4A bears a hybrid dual-SIM card slot, and runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with the Adreno 308 GPU and 2GB of RAM.

It sports a 13-megapixel sensor with PDAF, a 5-lens system, an f/2.2 aperture, and is backed by a LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture on board as well. The Redmi 4A comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

The Redmi 4A's connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, and Bluetooth v4.1. Sensors on board the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, infrared, and proximity. Dimensions of the new Xiaomi smartphone are 139.5x70.4x8.5mm, and it weighs in at 131.5 grams. Redmi 4A is powered by a 3120mAh battery with fast charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Small and light
  • VoLTE support
  • Easy to use with one hand
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Camera performance could be better
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 4A review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3120mAh

Tags: Xiaomi Redmi 4A Price, Xiaomi Redmi 4A Price in India, Xiaomi Redmi 4A Specifications, Mobiles, Android, Xiaomi, Xiaomi India, Amazon India
Redmi Note 4
