Xiaomi Redmi 4A (Review), the popular budget smartphone from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, will go on sale via Amazon India at 12pm IST on Thursday. It will be available in Dark Grey and Gold colours.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4A was launched in India back in March, following its launch in China in November alongside the Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Xiaomi Redmi 4 Prime. The Xiaomi Redmi 4A price in India is Rs. 5,999. The Xiaomi Redmi 4A was launched in the country in only a single variant - featuring 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage.

Featuring a polycarbonate body, the Redmi 4A bears a hybrid dual-SIM card slot, and runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with the Adreno 308 GPU and 2GB of RAM.

It sports a 13-megapixel sensor with PDAF, a 5-lens system, an f/2.2 aperture, and is backed by a LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture on board as well. The Redmi 4A comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

The Redmi 4A's connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, and Bluetooth v4.1. Sensors on board the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, infrared, and proximity. Dimensions of the new Xiaomi smartphone are 139.5x70.4x8.5mm, and it weighs in at 131.5 grams. Redmi 4A is powered by a 3120mAh battery with fast charging support.