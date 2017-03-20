Xiaomi Redmi 4A was launched in India on Monday, priced at Rs. 5,999. It will be available exclusively via Amazon India and Mi.com from 12pm IST, Thursday. It will be available in Dark Grey and Gold colour variants, while the Rose Gold colour variant will go on sale via Mi.com from April 6.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4A, to recall, was launched alongside the Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Xiaomi Redmi 4 Prime back in November, and is the most basic variant of the Redmi 4 series.

Sporting a polycarbonate body, the Xiaomi Redmi 4A bears a hybrid dual-SIM card slot, and runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The Redmi 4A and bears a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with the Adreno 308 GPU and 2GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 4A bears a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF, a 5-lens system, an f/2.2 aperture, and an LED flash, while the front camera bears a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. It comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, and Bluetooth v4.1. Sensors on board the Redmi 4A include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, infrared, and proximity. Dimensions are 139.5x70.4x8.5mm, and it weighs in at 131.5 grams. The smartphone is powered by a 3120mAh battery with fast charging support.

At the event, Xiaomi claimed it was the largest smartphone brand in India, with a 30 percent share in the market. The company also revealed that it has started its second manufacturing plant in India, in Sricity, which is owned and operated by Foxconn.