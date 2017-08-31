Xiaomi Redmi 4A to Go on Sale in India Today With New Variant

Xiaomi Redmi 4A (Review) will go on sale in India on Thursday. While this is the traditional day of the week for the smartphone to go on sale in the country, things will be slightly different - the new 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant will be available to buy from an Amazon India, Flipkart, Mi.com, Paytm Mall, and Tata CliQ. Alongside, the original 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant will also go up on sale. The flash sale kicks off at 12pm IST across the e-commerce sites, with Amazon and Mi.com the only ones selling the original variant. Sale offers differ from site to site. The Redmi 4A was was launched in India back in March.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A price in India

Xiaomi Redmi 4A price in India starts at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM, 16GB storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant. Sale offers on Amazon India include up to 30GB of additional Reliance Jio 4G data, Rs. 200 promotional credit on Kindle ebooks, and a Rs. 599 damage protection plan. On Mi.com, sale offers include a free 12-month subscription to Hungama Music, and Rs. 300 cashback from Paytm (on purchases of Rs. 6,000 or higher).

Xiaomi Redmi 4A specifications

Featuring a polycarbonate body, the Redmi 4A bears a hybrid dual-SIM card slot, and runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with the Adreno 308 GPU and 2GB or 3GB of RAM.

It sports a 13-megapixel sensor with PDAF, a 5-lens system, an f/2.2 aperture, and is backed by a LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture on board as well. The Redmi 4A comes with 16GB or 32GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

The Redmi 4A's connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, and Bluetooth v4.1. Sensors on board the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, infrared, and proximity. Dimensions of the new Xiaomi smartphone are 139.5x70.4x8.5mm, and it weighs in at 131.5 grams. Redmi 4A is powered by a 3120mAh battery with fast charging support.