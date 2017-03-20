Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi 4A With 4G VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 5,999: Event Highlights

 
20 March 2017
Xiaomi Redmi 4A With 4G VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 5,999: Event Highlights

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi 4A India release date, price will be announced at the event
  • A major landmark for Xiaomi India will also be announced
  • Xiaomi Redmi 4A is price is expected between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 6,000

Xiaomi Redmi 4A has been launched in the Indian market at Rs. 5,999 at an event in New Delhi. The new Xiaomi smartphone will be sold only on Amazon India and Mi.com. The new Xiaomi Redmi 4A supports 4G VoLTE, has an IR blaster, and will run Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A India release date

Xiaomi Redmi 4A in Dark Grey and Gold colours will be available for purchase starting 12pm on March 23, and will be available on both Amazon India and Mi.com. The Rose Gold model will go on sale on April 6, only on Mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A specifications

In terms of hardware, key Xiaomi Redmi 4A specifications include 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, Dual-SIM support, microSD card support (hybrid SIM slot) up to 128GB, and 3120mAh battery. The Xiaomi smartphone has a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash, and 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture in front.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A supports Reliance Jio's 4G VoLTE network, does not have a fingerprint sensor, and runs on the Android 6.0 Marshmallow-based MIUI 8 operating system. It will feature an IR blaster that allows buyers to use the smartphone as a TV remote. Xiaomi has said the smartphone will be launched in Drak Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold colours.

At the Redmi 4A India launch event, Xiaomi claimed it is the biggest smartphone brand in terms of online sales, with 30 percent market share. The company also said it has set up the second manufacturing plant in India (at Sricity, Andhra Pradesh), owned and operated by Foxconn; Xiaomi will have the capacity to manufacture one smartphone per second once the factory opens. This announcement comes within days of the company announcing that it has sold 1 million units of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 in the country.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A was launched at CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,000) in November last year in China, alongside the Redmi 4. Other smartphones in the Redmi 4 series include the Redmi 4 Prime and Redmi 4X.

