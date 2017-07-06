Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi 4A to Be Available for Purchase via Amazon India Today

 
06 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Redmi 4A to Be Available for Purchase via Amazon India Today

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi 4A price in India is Rs. 5,999
  • Redmi 4A was first launched in India back in March
  • It was made available in China first

Xiaomi Redmi 4A, one of the most popular budget smartphones from the Chinese company, will be made available to purchase in the country on Thursday, via Amazon India. The Xiaomi Redmi 4A will go on sale at 12pm IST, and will be offered in three colour variants - Gold, Dark Grey, and Rose Gold. To recall, the smartphone was first launched in India back in March. The Redmi 4A was first launched in China in November, alongside the Redmi 4 and Redmi 4 Prime. Ever since its March launch, the smartphone has been either made available to buy via weekly flash sales, or via special one-off sales.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi 4A price in India has been set at Rs. 5,999. The smartphone has been launched in only a single RAM/ storage variant in the country - 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage.

 

Xiaomi Redmi 4A specifications

Featuring a polycarbonate body, the Redmi 4A (Review) bears a hybrid dual-SIM card slot, and runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with the Adreno 308 GPU and 2GB of RAM.

It sports a 13-megapixel sensor with PDAF, a 5-lens system, an f/2.2 aperture, and is backed by a LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture on board as well. The Redmi 4A comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

The Redmi 4A's connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, and Bluetooth v4.1. Sensors on board the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, infrared, and proximity. Dimensions of the new Xiaomi smartphone are 139.5x70.4x8.5mm, and it weighs in at 131.5 grams. Redmi 4A is powered by a 3120mAh battery with fast charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Small and light
  • VoLTE support
  • Easy to use with one hand
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Camera performance could be better
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 4A review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3120mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xiaomi Redmi 4A Price, Xiaomi Redmi 4A Price in India, Xiaomi Redmi 4A Specifications, Mobiles, Android, Xiaomi, Xiaomi India, Amazon India, Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Jio's Rs. 500 4G VoLTE Feature Phone, Moto E4 Plus Launch, Ola's Big Plans, and More: Your 360 Daily
Honor 8 Pro India Launch Set for Today
Xiaomi Redmi 4A to Be Available for Purchase via Amazon India Today
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vivo V5S
TRENDING
  1. Jio Feature Phone to Launch With Rs. 500 Price Tag on July 21: Report
  2. Jio's Rs. 500 Feature Phone, Ola's Big Plans, and More: Your 360 Daily
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 4A to Go on Sale Today via Amazon India
  4. Nubia N2 With 5000mAh Battery, 16-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Once Again Tipped to Sport Dual Rear Cameras
  6. Moto E4 Plus With 5000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 12
  7. Reliance Jio Offering 224GB of 4G Data at Rs. 509: Here's How to Claim it
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Be Available to Buy in India Today
  9. Reliance Jio Promotional Offers End in July: What Happens Next?
  10. Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro With 13-Megapixel Front Camera Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.