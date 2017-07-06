Xiaomi Redmi 4A, one of the most popular budget smartphones from the Chinese company, will be made available to purchase in the country on Thursday, via Amazon India. The Xiaomi Redmi 4A will go on sale at 12pm IST, and will be offered in three colour variants - Gold, Dark Grey, and Rose Gold. To recall, the smartphone was first launched in India back in March. The Redmi 4A was first launched in China in November, alongside the Redmi 4 and Redmi 4 Prime. Ever since its March launch, the smartphone has been either made available to buy via weekly flash sales, or via special one-off sales.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi 4A price in India has been set at Rs. 5,999. The smartphone has been launched in only a single RAM/ storage variant in the country - 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A specifications

Featuring a polycarbonate body, the Redmi 4A (Review) bears a hybrid dual-SIM card slot, and runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with the Adreno 308 GPU and 2GB of RAM.

It sports a 13-megapixel sensor with PDAF, a 5-lens system, an f/2.2 aperture, and is backed by a LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture on board as well. The Redmi 4A comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

The Redmi 4A's connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, and Bluetooth v4.1. Sensors on board the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, infrared, and proximity. Dimensions of the new Xiaomi smartphone are 139.5x70.4x8.5mm, and it weighs in at 131.5 grams. Redmi 4A is powered by a 3120mAh battery with fast charging support.