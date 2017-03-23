Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi 4A First Sale Sees 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes on Amazon India, Mi.com

 
23 March 2017
Xiaomi Redmi 4A First Sale Sees 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes on Amazon India, Mi.com

Highlights

  • 250,000 units were sold across Amazon India and Mi.com
  • Amazon India saw site-wide orders spike to 1,500 per second
  • It has reportedly set a record for fastest smartphone sale on launch day

Xiaomi Redmi 4A's first sale in India was on Thursday, starting at 12pm IST on both Amazon India and Mi.com. Now, the online marketplace and the Chinese consumer electronics company have announced that the sale set a record for the fastest smartphone sale on launch day in India.

Across both Amazon India and Mi.com, the companies claim that 250,000 units of the Xiaomi Redmi 4A were sold within 4 minutes. Amazon India also said that during the period of the sale, it saw site-wide orders spike to a record 1,500 per second, and 5 million hits per minute. The online marketplace added that it received over 1 million 'notify me' alerts from customers.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Review

Noor Patel, Director Category Management, Amazon India said, "We are thrilled to have witnessed such an overwhelming customer response for the Redmi 4A smartphone. We had over 1 million 'notify me' requests from customers. Smartphones have been a top selling category on Amazon.in and the phenomenal sale today reinforces our focus on expanding the selection and giving our customers the best to choose from."

Raghu Reddy, Online Sales Head, Xiaomi India said, "We are pleased with the record sales of more than 250,000 units of Redmi 4A on Amazon and Mi.com. The device has much to offer to customers and it is the best in its price segment. Our Mi Fans are at the core of our business and their response to the sale has been tremendous. This is our most affordable smartphone to date and delivers on our brand promise of innovation for everyone."

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

Rs.5,999
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Small and light
  • VoLTE support
  • Easy to use with one hand
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Camera performance could be better
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 4A review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3120mAh
Xiaomi Redmi 4A First Sale Sees 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes on Amazon India, Mi.com
 
 

Advertisement

