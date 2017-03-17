Xiaomi Redmi 4A Expected at Monday Launch, Will Be an Amazon-Exclusive

Xiaomi has sent out invites for a launch event on Monday, and the company is now dropping hints on social media running up to launch. Xiaomi has now confirmed that it is launching a Redmi device at the event and will make it an Amazon exclusive. Both Amazon and Redmi India have tweeted confirmation with the hashtag #TimeToGetSmarter. The Chinese conglomerate is expected to launch at least one of the Redmi 4 series of smartphones that were launched in November - the Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Xiaomi Redmi 4A. With the repeated emphasis on both the 4 and A symbols in both Amazon India and Redmi India marketing, it seems likely the company will launch the Redmi 4A in India.

Amazon India is also accepting registrations for regular notifications on the upcoming Redmi device, and details on when it will launch. The Redmi 4 is priced at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 6,900), while the Redmi 4A is priced at CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 4,900) respectively. The India event on March 20 will be hosted by VP of Xiaomi India Manu Jain, and Product Lead Jai Mani.

To recap on the specifications, the Redmi 4 bears a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, 2GB of RAM, 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel camera, 16GB of inbuilt storage, and a 4100mAh battery. The cheaper variant Redmi 4A does not sport a fingerprint sensor at the back, and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC, 2GB of RAM, 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel sensor, 16GB of inbuilt storage, and a 3120mAh battery.

Alongside these two smartphones, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Redmi 4 Prime in China, and priced it at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 8,900). This variant may also be launched in India as well. The Redmi 4 Prime sports a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of inbuilt storage, and Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity. Apart from this, all other specifications match the Redmi 4. All the smartphones run on MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Lastly, Xiaomi further expanded the Redmi 4 series further by launching the Redmi 4X smartphone last month. The Xiaomi Redmi 4X was made available in two variants - 2GB of RAM with 16GB storage priced at CNY 699 (approximately Rs. 7,000), and 3GB of RAM with 32GB storage priced at CNY 899 (approximately Rs. 8,500). It sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front camera, supports 4G VoLTE, and packs a 4100mAh battery. It is unlikely that the Redmi 4X be launched in India so soon, however, all official details will be out on March 20.