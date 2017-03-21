Xiaomi Redmi 4A Buyers on Idea Network to Get 1GB Data Per Day at Rs. 343

For the Xiaomi Redmi 4A India launch, the Chinese brand has partnered with Amazon to become one of the two official sales channels. A day after unveiling the smartphone in the country, the two companies have announced Xiaomi Redmi 4A launch offers, the most lucrative of which is the bundled data offer by Idea Cellular.

Idea 28GB data offer on Xiaomi Redmi 4A

Idea prepaid users buying Xiaomi Redmi 4A from Amazon India will get 28GB of 4G data with the recharge pack of Rs. 343; the daily cap on data consumption with this pack is 1GB. Along with this, the Redmi 4A customers will get 300 minutes of free calls per day and 3,000 local and STD SMSes per month. The validity of this recharge pack is 28 days. After 28 days, buyers can again avail the same data, call, and SMS benefits with a recharge of Rs. 343. The offer will expire on June 30, 2017.

Customers who buy Xiaomi Redmi 4A and activate an Idea prepaid SIM card on it will need to first do a recharge pack for their respective circle, followed by the Rs. 343 prepaid recharge. No offers are listed for Idea postpaid customers buying the Xiaomi smartphone on the Amazon India website.

Other Xiaomi Redmi 4A launch offers on Amazon

Other Xiaomi Redmi 4A launch offers include a Rs. 50 discount on official Mi cases for the smartphone (down from Rs. 399 to Rs. 349), and Rs. 200 promotional credit for the Kindle Store. The Kindle Store credit will be provided only to the first 100,000 customers; eligible recipients must redeem the credit within 90 days of claiming the offer.

Priced at Rs. 5,999, Xiaomi Redmi 4A will go on sale at 12pm on Thursday on Amazon India and Mi.com, and will not be available offline. There are no such promotional offers listed on Mi.com.

The all-new Xiaomi Redmi 4A has a polycarbonate body, the Xiaomi Redmi 4A bears a hybrid dual-SIM card slot, and runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The Xiaomi smartphone sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with the Adreno 308 GPU and 2GB of RAM. It comes with 16GB internal storage, supports microSD cards of capacities up to 128GB, and has an IR blaster.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A rear camera has a 13-megapixel sensor with PDAF, a 5-lens system, an f/2.2 aperture, and is backed by a LED flash. The front camera bears a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone is powered by a 3120mAh battery with fast charging support.