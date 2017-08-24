Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Flash Sale in India Today via Amazon

 
24 August 2017
Xiaomi Redmi 4A Flash Sale in India Today via Amazon

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi 4A price in India is Rs. 5,999
  • It will go on sale via Amazon India at 12pm IST
  • It features 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A (Review), the popular budget smartphone from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, will be available in a flash sale on Amazon India on Thursday. The Redmi 4A flash sale will be held at 12pm IST, and Amazon has a few sake offers for customers. To recall, the smartphone was launched in India back in March, and is only available in a single variant - sporting 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. Colour options include Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold.

 

Xiaomi Redmi 4A price in India

Xiaomi Redmi 4A price in India is Rs. 5,999. As we mentioned, the smartphone is available only in a single RAM/ storage configuration in India - 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage. Launch offers include up to 30GB of additional Reliance Jio 4G data, Rs. 200 promotional credit on Kindle ebooks, and a Rs. 599 damage protection plan.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A specifications

Featuring a polycarbonate body, the Redmi 4A bears a hybrid dual-SIM card slot, and runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with the Adreno 308 GPU and 2GB of RAM.

It sports a 13-megapixel sensor with PDAF, a 5-lens system, an f/2.2 aperture, and is backed by a LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture on board as well. The Redmi 4A comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

The Redmi 4A's connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, and Bluetooth v4.1. Sensors on board the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, infrared, and proximity. Dimensions of the new Xiaomi smartphone are 139.5x70.4x8.5mm, and it weighs in at 131.5 grams. Redmi 4A is powered by a 3120mAh battery with fast charging support.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Flash Sale in India Today via Amazon
 
 

Gionee A1
